Meenakshi Lekhi takes charge as new MoS MEA and Culture

New Delhi: Two-time MP from New Delhi parliamentary constituency, Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday took charge as new Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda and the entire team, Lekhi said, “they prioritised meritocracy and hard work and gave positions to everyone”.

Lekhi further praised Prime Minister Modi for giving women leaders big responsibilities in his Cabinet 2.0, saying. “People used to speak of women empowerment, but PM Modi made it possible that the country be led by empowered women. This is praiseworthy,” she said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed Lekhi and Rajkumar Singh to the team of Ministry of External Affairs.

Expressing his wishes through his Twitter account, Jaishankar said: “Delighted to welcome @M_Lekhi and @RanjanRajkuma11 to #TeamMEA. Confident that together, we will promote India’s interest abroad effectively. Congratulate all my new ministerial colleagues and look forward to working with them.”

