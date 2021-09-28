Spread the love



















Meet a ‘VISUALLY IMPAIRED’ Leader with Unlimited Power & a Dreamer Who Became a ‘REAL VISIONARY’- and this Dreamer and Leader of Unlimited Power is none other than Mahantesh Ghativalappa Kivadasannavar of Bengaluru, who turned 51 today ( 28 September)- and this Tribute Article is a gift from Team Mangalorean to this Great Man, who is the Chairperson and Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, President of Cricket Association for the Blind in India-CABI; and World Blind Cricket Ltd (WBC); Member of Advisory Board to the advisory board of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (2016), Government of India.

Mangaluru: “Persons with disabilities should also be considered as agents and equal participants of development, and also need to value their contribution to the general well-being, progress and diversity of society equality in spite of their disabilities. On the same road, Samarthanam is shaping an inclusive society which provides opportunities—without any discrimination—for the development of persons who are blind, partially sighted, disabled and underprivileged. I wish to witness persons with Disabilities as not just mere passive recipients but worthy tax payers and active contributors to the society,” is the strongest belief and conviction of Mahantesh Ghativalappa Kivadasannavar of Bengaluru who turned 51 today ( 28 September)- and this Tribute Article is a gift from Team Mangalorean to this Great Man, who is the Chairperson and Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, President of Cricket Association for the Blind in India-CABI; and World Blind Cricket Ltd (WBC); Member of Advisory Board to the advisory board of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (2016), Government of India.

Cricket is his first love. He learned the English language by listening to cricket commentaries. He loves Kannada movies, he always scored well in his history papers. He never let visual impairment come in the way of life. Today he has made computer education easily accessible for visually challenged students and encourages them to participate in sports. 51-year-old Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar had won many awards including the NDTV Sports Award, against the odds (lifetime achievement) in February 2012. Mahantesh founded Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled in 1997, along with his two friends, and today this JP Nagar resident, in Bengaluru has Achieved his BIG DREAM by becoming a ‘REAL VISIONARY’ even though he is Visually Impaired, and has great plans for the organisation.

51st Birthday Celebration of Mahantesh Ghativalappa Kivadasannavar

Highly motivated; committed to the cause of social development particularly those who are deprived and oppressed; courage of conviction to take sides with the most excluded and deprived sections of the society; a strong determination for social change; effectual leader with proven ability to motivate a large number of excluded sections of the society; visionary; role model; change agent; activist with disability; inspiration to thousands of persons with disabilities, and a man of fore sight who laid the foundation for Samarthanam Trust for the Disability, a civil society organisation in order to facilitate inclusion, empowerment, development, promotion and protection of all human rights and fundamental freedom of the most excluded, poorest of the poor and deprived sections of the society with a particular focus on persons with disabilities.

It is he who significantly contributed to rebuild the lives of thousands of deprived communities and envisions reaching 10,00,000 persons by 2030 through a wide range of strategic interventions. The 23 years National Award winning and CRISIL rated organisation has already provided shelter to over 50000 persons from most deprived sections of the society because of the unstoppable perseverance and perspiration of a hard-working dreamer.

In recognition of his services he received National Award thrice in 2010, 2014 and 2017. He received Aryabhata International Award of 2009, NDTV Spirit of Sports Award in 2012, Spirit of Humanity Award 2015, 15th NCPEDP-Shell Helen Keller Award, CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence 2018. Samarthanam also won the NASSCOM ‘Social Innovation Award’ for 2016 in the ‘Skills and Employability’ category and most recently the CNBC Award for Contribution to Brand India through Cricket for the Blind. He, not only, received a number of awards and honors but also the organisation has received awards for best service rendered in the field of disability and social development through various State Governments, Government of India, National and International agencies. Again the credit goes to Mahantesh for his able leadership in building the organisation as a comprehensive rehabilitation centre of excellence. (refer annexure for the details about the list of awards awarded to both the founder and the organisation)

Cricket is his life blood. He lives for cricket and never leaves cricket at any cost. This led to the establishment of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), an independent and autonomous agency which is authorised to conduct cricket for the blind not only in India but also other parts of the world. The unlimited zeal and being an ardent cricket follower and player, Mahantesh strived for the development of Cricket in India. The Indian cricket team for the Blind won many world championships under his leadership including T-20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind twice in 2012 and 2017, 4th and 5th ODI World Cup in 2014 and 2018, Asia Cup 2016. Mahantesh was elected as the President of World Blind Cricket Limited (WBC) with the responsibility of developing cricket for the blind and taking the game across borders.

Blind Cricket’s success portfolio garnered appreciation from various eminent personalities including Hon Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, former Hon President, Pranab Mukherjee and Hon President, Ram Nath Kovind. India is the only country which has the record of being champions in all the international formats of blind cricket and the most recent success was the beating of Pakistan in the final match of 5th ODI World Cup Championship 2018 at the prestigious Sharjah cricket stadium, UAE.

He loves technology and has made a conscious and sincere attempt to promote and apply assistive technology extensively at all levels and in all spheres of organisational functions and activities. He is not only a visionary but also a strategist who has contributed significantly in resource development through extensive travel across countries. An ardent traveler, he has travelled alone through different parts of the world. From the World Blind Union conference in Geneva to the World Blind Cricket Council meetings in Cape Town and UAE, from the Daisy conference in Germany to centres around the USA, he has articulated his beliefs to all those willing to listen. Samarthanam envisions reaching 10,00,000 lives by 2030, providing comprehensive solutions to the disabled, most excluded and deprived communities towards making significant changes in their lives and improving the quality of life in order to see a smile on their faces.

Mahantesh, born on September 28, 1970 in a farming village, had lost his vision when he was six months old. Despite various setbacks faced in school and college, a resolve to thrive beyond difficulties and significantly contribute to the disabled fraternity, did not stop him from moving ahead. He completed MA & M.Phil in English literature from University of Bangalore and taught for 5 yrs. as faculty of English at University Law College. All through his academic career Mahantesh had scored distinction at every level and because of his excellent academic record, he was able to execute his ideas without imperfection. His inspiration and interest were to ensure that disabled people received all possible support to pursue education and sports equally with their non-disabled peers.

A vision to empower people with disabilities and make them completely independent at various levels has led Mahantesh look beyond the various challenges and conceptualize Samarthanam in 1997, an organization which would empower persons with and without disabilities and those from deprived sections of the society. It has been 23 years since Samarthanam has started its diverse initiatives towards empowerment of people with disabilities and Mahantesh captained the mission, successfully raising awareness and resources to support hundreds of disabled and under- privileged people across India.

Glimpses of success and achievements of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled attributable to the leadership of Mahantesh:

Achievements: Samarthanam has made serious and systematic attempts to reach thousands of the most excluded and poorest of the poor sections of the society with a particular focus on persons with disabilities. We have reached over 1,00,000 persons with and without disabilities from most excluded and poorest of the poor communities with a high priority on persons with disabilities who have not been reached by anybody. We have received a large number of awards and honours both for the organization and its Founder Managing Trustee Mr. Mahantesh both at the National and International levels by the Government and civil society agencies including UN for the best work rendered for the empowerment of persons with and without disabilities, most excluded and poorest of the poor sections of the society.The organisation has consultative status with United Nations Social and Economic Council. The effective management systems and way of functioning of the organisation has received CRISIL rating which is one of the prestigious ratings for civil society organisations.

This was possible only due to the hard work and tireless efforts made by Mahantesh because of his unquestionable passion for the cause of disability in general and blindness in particular. The key contributions made to the field of social development in general and disability in particular are enumerated below:

(1) Provision of Free lodging, boarding, college or school fee, transport cost, clothing, coaching, remedial classes for women and girls with and without disabilities enabled them to continue higher education, appear for competitive exams, skill development and get into jobs in corporate, government and civil society agencies. This has significantly contributed in enhancing their self-esteem, confidence, worth, dignity, respect, participation, income, quality of life, life skills, self-defense mechanism skills, decision making power, knowledge on laws and legislations, enhanced contribution to their families and society and chances of getting married and having their home and families.

(2) Livelihood resource centre is an innovative concept which is known as a one stop shop for all the livelihood needs of persons with and without disabilities, who have been involved in livelihood skill development of persons with and without disabilities. Extensive application of assistive technology has enabled the blind and partially sighted persons to cope with the demand of the larger labour market. They are trained in digital literacy, IT, computer skills, soft skills and provided with placement services with regular follow up for a stipulated period until they show the symptoms of retention. Over 5000 Women/Girls and Men/Boys who are blind and partially sighted are trained and 80% of them are placed. Remaining have established business ventures by accessing credit from banks and financial institutions. This has significantly contributed to the enhancement of their family income and resulted in improved quality of life.

(3) Sunanda is the unit which promotes arts, culture among blind and partially sighted; deaf; hard of hearing; persons with disabilities and without disabilities. The girls and boys who are blind and partially sighted are well trained in traditional Indian classical dance, music, vocal and instrumental music, role play, mimicry, drama and performing art. The troop has performed on National and International platforms. This has significantly contributed in dismantling the myths, misconceptions, wrong notions, negative attitudes and perspectives among the general public and community towards blind and partially sighted persons.

(4) Persons who are blind and partially sighted were just enjoying the pleasure of cricket through listening to commentary on radio or transistors a few years ago. They never enjoyed playing cricket by themselves. It is George Abraham who made it a reality for blind and partially sighted persons to feel the flavor of the blind cricket in reality. He initiated and promoted cricket for the blind in India but unfortunately could not continue due to various factors for a long time.

Samarthanam shouldered the responsibility of continuing the cricket for the blind in India. When the World Blind Cricket Council asked Samarthanam to organise the T20 World Cup tournament in India, Mahantesh did not think twice and agreed to organise. He never thought of resources also. At that time the organization was only 14 years young with limited resources. Mahantesh along with Nagesh.SP, another blind friend, decided to take it up. That led to Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), an independent and autonomous organisation which conducts cricket for both men and women who are blind and partially sighted in India.

Being the Founder President of the Association which is officially affiliated to the World Blind Cricket Council Ltd and Mahantesh is also the current President of the World Blind Cricket Council Ltd. 24 state associations are affiliated to CABI and over 25000 blind cricketers both men and women are associated with the association. The Indian team won many T20 World Cup tournaments, many ODIs, bilateral and tri series against different countries.

Cricket has made a significant difference in the lives of blind and partially sighted cricketers. It has opened up new employment avenues where many of our International and National players have got jobs in banks, corporate and government sector and civil society agencies. This has resulted in dismantling the myths, misconceptions, wrong notions, negative attitudes, perspectives towards blind and partially sighted persons among the general public and community.

Cricket has resulted in the leadership development and team work skills among blind cricketers. This has enhanced self-esteem, worth, dignity, respect, quality of life, life skills, participation, decision making power, contribution to family and society, confidence, courage, motivation level, mutual cooperation and support and income of the self and family. One of the captains won the Padma Shri award for winning the World Cup in South Africa.

(5) The organisation has been providing comprehensive rehabilitation services to persons with and without disabilities including assistive devices and assistive technology. A large number of persons have benefited through the rehabilitation services which have improved the mobility, orientation, functional abilities, communication, life skills and quality of life to a larger extent.

(6) The organisation frequently conducts eye checkup camps in order to ensure good eye health and prevent avoidable blindness. The organisation conducts cataract surgery in partnership with corporate agencies, volunteers and medical colleges to prevent avoidable blindness particularly among senior citizens.

(7) The organisation has been involved in promoting the campaign on eye donation with the project vision managed by a civil society organisation in order to regain sight through eye transplantation.

(8) The organisation promotes start-ups on assistive technology through a unit called Assistive Technology Accelerator (ATA) and the unit has supported few startups and majority of them are useful for blind and partially sighted which will enhance the functional abilities, quality of life and life skills of blind and partially sighted persons to a greater extent.

(9) One of the core competencies of the organisation is to provide strategic interventions and intervening through rescue, relief, rehabilitation, long-term reconstruction operations during disaster, conflict and humanitarian emergencies with a particular focus on persons with disabilities. Their strategic interventions during floods in Kerala, North Karnataka, Coorg and other parts of the state and country are the classic example for this. Samarthanam formed a task force under the leadership and guidance of Mahantesh to reach out to disabled and underserved, and the frontline warriors, supporting them with PPE kits, Sanitisers, Masks, supporting hospitals with ICU beds, health kits and other necessary equipments , to boost their confidence and motivation level. Apart from this COVID19 strategic interventions included but not limited: distribution of dry ration kits for 20,000 across 12 cities, cooked meals – 2,50,000 to migrant labours, direct cash transfers to disabled who would have lost their jobs, etc

(10) Persons with disabilities in general, blind and partially sighted persons in particular constitute 26% of the total work force of the organisation. The employees who work with the organisation are supported with advanced assistive devices and technology so that they can perform to the best of their abilities and potential.

This is due to the hard work, blood and sweat of Mahantesh G.K. who tirelessly worked for the organisation without looking back even at his own family. Mahantesh has gained enormous experience and expertise through his practical work on the ground directly with the primary stakeholders. His practical work has taught him sociological theories, social theories, socio economic conditions, geopolitics, socio economic issues, exposure to multi-cultural contexts, problem solving techniques, literature, statistics and research methodology, problem analysis and solving techniques, theory of change and other academic aspects.

Here are the excerpts from the exclusive interview with Mahantesh Ghativalappa Kivadasannavar at Circuit House, during his recent visit to Mangaluru :

Q: How was it growing as visually impaired throughout your life?

It wasn’t easy growing as a visually impaired person. I did feel different as a child. When the vision is impaired, there is no way of really hiding it. Everyone in my family and the surrounding small town where I lived knew that I had visual limitations. As a child, I did not think of myself as impaired because I would try and do anything. My parents also encouraged me to be independent. I did everything the other kids did and the support from my neighborhood friends and family was astounding. I am a go-getter and a very empathetic person. This quality in me is helping me to steer through my life.

Q: Were you frustrated going through such a hectic and hard life being visually impaired?

On and off. But quickly I used to reemerge from my frustrations and move ahead, because I try not to encourage moments of depression and negativity which can pull anyone down and down further. Acceptance of my being visually impaired I embraced. I was all excited and hopeful of my future. I had to work a little harder, talk and listen a little faster. I started upscaling my strengths and made my weaknesses redundant. I learnt that I must be able to sell myself anywhere, anytime, any day.

Q: What made you start the Samarthanam organization?

Education and Jobs had been and is a challenging factor for the visually impaired. This got me and my friend Nagesh to think that we have to be responsible to do something for our tribe. We had a burning desire to promote cricket for the blind too. I knew a lot of people who were equally talented or more talented than me, but there was no one to guide them, no one to show them a path. It hurt me a lot and we decided that the generations hence forth should not suffer the same fate.

I knew a number of people who helped and wanted to help others, who were willing to spend time and generously fund. That led to the idea of creating a platform where visually challenged students had an opportunity to study further. That was Samarthanam. Hence started Samarthanam in 1997

Q: What do you expect from the government towards people being visually impaired?

A huge work like ours needs massive support. The long-term aim of ours is to assist in sustainable community development through activities such as capacity building and self-reliance. We can implement these by getting funds for the projects, helping us to contribute to awareness spread and promoting the organization. It is here that we expect support from the Government. Government to figure out ways to involve NGOs in their boardroom decision making.

Growing demand for information, analysis, and action as the general public is bombarded with unsystematic and unreliable information. Government can delegate the job to NGOs to collect data regarding their field of services, and to make decisions and give us a role that is invaluable in developing countries where such information might not readily exist. Globalization of NGO funding can be recommended. However, foreign funding raises questions about the credibility of an organization. Furthermore, the issues of funding, transparency, and accountability become more complicated when NGOs cross national borders. Can it be simplified?

Q: Is your organization making any progress since its inception, with any help from govt or donors?

Of Course. Progress has been steady and consistent and we have grown in leaps and bounds.

Apart from our seven verticals related to Education, Skilling, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture, Health & Nutrition, Rehabilitation we have undertaken Digitization in 100 plus government Schools AOI, Electronic Tabs have been distributed to Higher Education Students to continue their Education with no disruption. The Digital Library offers accessible education assistance to people with disabilities. It has 6058 Braille Books, 6073 Audio books, 4,70,829 scanned pages, 5621 books in sugamya pustakalaya, 11,693 regular books. Samarthanam is promoting quality education through STEM Education in Government Schools. Under skilling initiative, 25,000 youth have been trained with 70% placement. Under Sunanda, till date we have trained more than 125 artistes, with 3000 performances in 3 continents. National, International Awards have been won.

Samarthanam as a responsible organisation is working towards societal welfare keeping its Covid Relief Campaign active throughout the Year by distributing 52,000+ Dry Ration Kits, 5,00,000+ Packed Meals, 86,000+ PPE & Health Kits, 32+ Hospitals covered pan India, 2 ICU Ambulance on Wheels, 5000+ Disabled families supported with health kits, 1,00,000+ Frontline Workers supported, 2,00,000+ RtPCR Kit., Rs 5,00,00,000 worth medical equipment to Hospital. 10,00,000 beneficiaries supported with Relief services across Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Dharwad, Bellary, Chennai, Noida, Delhi, Guntur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune. My aim is to vaccinate about one million disabled and marginalized. I envision Samarthanam to touch 10,00,000 lives by 2030 and make PwDs, Tax payers of India.

Yes, whatever we are today, it’s because of the consistent support we have been receiving from the Government and our Donors. We believe in inclusion and the inclusive society we live today is supporting us to progress.

Q : Where do you see Samarthanam going from here?

Personally, I am content but the organisation has to grow and should reach out to the last disabled person. I want Samarthanam to be a pan Indian organisation and reach all major cities and rural pockets of India. Now we are building a disabled friendly residential school building, which has no barricades, no obstacles, where they can move around easily. Samarthanam to me is not a profession; it is a part of me.

Q: With many cricket matches being held for the visually impaired, what is your opinion and your likeness towards cricket?

I find myself inseparable from Cricket. Be it any match, a Gully match or an International Limited Over Match, I love it. The noise of the Cricket Ball inspires me. Cricket for the Blind connects me to the players and to myself. I am always looking forward to more and more matches at different levels constantly and I wish Cricket for the Blind gets more attention. I am Cricket crazy. When I was a kid, I would follow every bit of cricket. I used to plan my day according to cricket matches. I would listen to the radio all day. I started learning English through cricket commentaries. Cricket is relatively a slow game when compared to football and hockey. It gives you time to think. It is a mind game with strategy. Cricket did a lot to me; it can do a lot to others too.

Q: What are your interests other than Cricket?

I like playing Chess, listening to music, news and sports commentaries. I am a big fan of Kannada movies. I have watched almost all Kannada movies released between 1973- 2000. Listening to AIR news in particular and news from other channels is my hobby. I enjoy traveling a lot. I always find a reason to get out. Travelling is another hobby, anywhere, any time, I just love it. I do not get to spend much time with my family, but my wife understands. I try to spend as much time as I can with my son and daughter.

Q: Heard that you are planning to launch your organization in Mangaluru? Any support from the district administration here?

Mangalore is a strategic location having all facilities like good Air, water, infrastructure, Education and peoples support. And also we have a dynamic DC with ethical administrative support. If we initiate the launch, the neighboring cities and States can also benefit. I am positive about the launch.

Q: What is your main goal/aim in life?

You can call it a Goal, or my dream or any term. I believe and work towards making people happy, creating equitability and creating and offering equal opportunity to all without discrimination.

Q: What is your message to the people?

Have a positive attitude, believe in yourself and make use of opportunities.

