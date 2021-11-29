‘Meet the Author’ programme by Karnataka Konkani Writers’ Association

Mangaluru: Karnataka Konkani Writers’ Association, Mangaluru organised ‘Meet the author’ program and its annual general body meeting on 28th November 2021 at Sandesha Hall, Bajjodi, Mangaluru.

Dr. Edward Nazareth, one of the convenors of the association welcomed the gathering. Richard Moras, chief of the association presented the audited balance sheet of the year 2021-22. He also informed that the association is contemplating to initiate literary awards from next year onwards.

Following this, ‘Meet the Author’ program was held. Eminent Konkani writer, former principal of Milagres College, Kallianpur, Dr. Jerald Pinto (Jery, Niddodi) was chosen for the program. Henry Mascarenhas conducted this program. Dr. Jerald Pinto narrated his childhood, college days and later his life as a lecturer and principal of the degree college. He explained how he was inspired to write by reading books and periodicals in early childhood. He narrated his literary life, his contribution as the president of Catholic Sabha and about various achievements in the literary field of Konkani. He has published several books through his personal publication, ‘Divya-Deepa publication’.

The writers gathered at the program interacted with Dr. Jerald Pinto on various issues related to literature. Ms. Flavia Albuquerque conducted the proceedings. Ms. Preetha Miranda proposed vote of thanks