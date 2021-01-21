Meet Young 96-year-old Celine Rebello Living in ‘Glenmore’- the FIRST House with Electricity R R No 1

Spread the love



















Meet Young & Elegant 96-year-old Celine Rebello Residing in the 114-year-old ‘GLENMORE’- the FIRST House to get Electricity connection in Mangaluru in 1932, with R R No 1

Mangaluru: Situated in the heart of Falnir in Mangaluru (near Misbah Supermarket/Malabar Gold) is 114-year-old ‘GLENMORE’, the residence of Emmanuel Rebello, an erstwhile tile manufacturer (M/s.M. Rebello & sons, having factories in Jeppu and Boloor). It was the first house to get an electricity connection in Mangaluru, way back in 1932 and hence the meter bears the RR No. ‘1’. The house was inherited by his son (late) A.J. Rebello and then passed on to his grandson (late) Eddie L. J. Rebello in 1968, who is survived by his wife Mrs. Celine Rebello, now 96-years-old and resides in Glenmore at present.

“Rome of the East”- Mangaluru boasts of an interesting architectural blend of the old and the new. Old colonial houses stand proud and stately alongside high rise apartments and commercial complexes. The colonial influence is evident everywhere. Mangaloreans who love Western music, and you shouldn’t be surprised if you come across pianos in the living rooms of these ancient and historic houses. Most homes which still exist always have a few antique pieces lovingly handed down over generations.

96-year-old Mrs CELINE REBELLO

The decor of 114-year-old Glenmore Cottage is an eclectic combination of the old and the new, interspersed with finds from local art galleries, exhibitions, trips abroad and even trips to attics of their old family homes. The furniture and the doors are quite antique, including some of the pottery and utensils. The house proudly boasts of Mangalore tiles on the roof, and Flooring is made of tiles from Italy. There are antique cupboards that belonged to maternal grandparents, including an old clock on the wall right in the middle room. There are also antique brass vessels atop the kitchen shelves and traditional Mangalorean pickle jars. No doubt, Glenmore is a traditional Colonial house of Mangaluru.

114-years-old GLENMORE Bunglow which got the First connection of Electricity in Mangaluru with R R No 1

What adds to the Glenmore history is the fact that the striking facade is 114 years old and has the traditional feel of old Mangalorean homes. The open porch facing the road has the right dose of old hospitality emanating from every brick of its structure. Despite being plum in the middle of all the action at Falnir Junction, which is now a congested area, Glenmore is secluded behind the foliage and coconut trees. Except for the little portion of the front right side of Glenmore being remodeled, the rest of the mansion remains the same as it used to be 114 years ago.

Late Emmanuel Rebello

Late Eddie J Rebello

The Rebello family (L-R) Candida, Tony, Celine , Larry and their Cousin Mrs Sabrina Hougaard

And presently in this historic home lives Celine the elegant and beautiful young bride of Eddie Rebello, who made GLENMORE her home at the age of 19. Today at 96, her radiance emits a warm glow from within. GLENMORE is a treasure trove of cherished memories for the entire family. Looking into the history of this house- it was Emmanuel Rebello who owned this house and then it was inherited by his son A J Rebello, who had four sons- Stany, Eddie, Fr Bertie and Jossie. Eddie inherited Glenmore in 1968. Married to Celine Saldanha in 1943, Eddie was the proud father of seven children, Tony Rebello (74) married to Mrs Candida, are estate owners in Sakleshpur; (late) Peter Rebello (23), who died young; Michael, aged 70 (Entrepreneur) married to Maria, residing in Pune; Mrs Leela and Mrs Sheela, both 68 years (twin daughters – Leela married to Ashok Aranha living in London; and Sheela married to Finn Ieon residing in New York); Mrs Marina (62) married to Titus Rasquinha, a coffee planter in Mangaluru; and Larry (60) , also a coffee planer in Mangaluru, married to Mrs Lovie.

Glenmore is located on 45 cents of land, in which a little portion was lost during road widening, is the FIRST house in Mangaluru 89 years ago. As per sources it was a wet July 6 in 1932, Mangaluru was poised for a luminous change. The sprawling ‘GLENMORE’ Cottage, a neat address at the Falnir junction, brightened even as the sun set in the horizon. The Rebellos residing at the still prominent landmark at Falnir became the FIRST in Mangaluru to get their home electrified. It is learnt that in those days, electricity was provided by a private company called ‘Octavious Steel and Company’ and was housed in the present MESCOM office at Attavar- interestingly, it was oil that was used to generate electricity, prior to power that was generated from Jog Falls. And the best part was that there was absolutely no load shedding in those days, as per the Rebellos.

Wedding photo of (late) Eddie Rebello and Mrs Celine Rebello

Glenmore getting its first connection of electricity has earned the Rebello family a high standing in society, as well as awe especially among the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) employees, now MESCOM, whenever they mention their R R number. “Every time we call the KEB for any issue with electricity supply and mention our meter number -R R 1, they cannot hide the surprise and awe,” said Mrs Candida, the daughter-in-law of Mrs Celine Rebello. According to Tony Rebello (74), the eldest son of Mrs Celine, his dad (late) Eddie Rebello was only a few months old when he moved to Glenmore. Although Tony was too young to remember the excitement surrounding the electrification of the house, it would easily have been the biggest attraction of the time.



While looking at Mrs Celine Rebello today, even though she is 96, and barely five feet tall, one can say that she is a force of a woman. Perfectly fit, her memory still strong and living on this earth is one helluva milestone and her spine straightening with pride each time her family members, relatives and friends tell her age. As she looked still young, it was hard to guess that Celine is 96 years old. “She loved living her life, and She still does.” said her son, Tony. When asked how she felt at this age, she joked saying she felt tired but continued to talk about the love she has for her family and friends.

The people who take good enough care of themselves to live to that ripe, old age, also suffer from a fraction (or none) of the health problems that plague the majority of people today. But I really do admire the life and characters of Celine Rebello, even though I had spent just a little time with her. But, I still want to express some of my thoughtful words about her: 96 years of memories and 96 years of life, where she has been very special, and surely all honour is due for all the great experiences that life has given her during the past 96 years. She has done more in a lifetime than others can only dream, and no doubt looking at her, one can say, she is the most amazing 96 year old lady still bubbling with enthusiasm that must have ever known or seen around here, in the Falnir area!

One should remember it’s not the years in your life that matters, it’s the life in your years. With 96 years of life, love, memories and blessings-with each passing year, she has inspired all her dearest and nearest ones. All of us have only one life and only one chance to live it to the fullest. Young and elegant Celine has lived her life with the strong conviction that serenity and bliss is found in the simple things in life. She is 96, but she has not grown old. Yes Celine, as the song sung by Nat King Cole tells us, “You will never grow old while there is love in your heart. Time may silver your hair as you dream in an old rocking chair, but you will never grow old but stay like a rosebud in June”. Long live Celine Rebello- just four years to become a centenarian, who is much more active and energetic than a “St Agnes College Girl”!