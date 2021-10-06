Meeting Class Teacher Evelyn D’silva (96) after Decades was a Blessing for 1975 St Aloysius HS Batch

Spread the love



















Meeting Class Teacher Evelyn D’silva (96) after Decades was a Blessing for 1975 Aloysian High School Batch- and five of us namely- Jude Rego, Madhukar B Rao, Allan Fernandes, Terrence D’souza, and Yours Truly (Alfie D’souza) visited her house and celebrated “Teachers Day” even though it was a bit late.

Mangaluru: How did it feel to meet an old school teacher after a long time? It felt great! It was wonderful and refreshing. And it was truly BLESSING.

I visited my Higher Primary School and also High school (St Aloysius) a few days back. I felt a bit nostalgic too. Nostalgic to see the same benches you sat on being occupied by fresh students. To see the teachers teaching the same things they once taught you. To see them grow old and still try their best to help students learn. School is a very important phase of life, and we made sure we lived it to the fullest.

Meeting an old teacher after a long time is an experience par excellence. You suddenly feel that you have become younger. You start feeling all the love and care you used to feel when you were in school. One might not have the same relation with all the teachers. There ought to be some favorites with the teachers also. But you feel as if you have been reunited with your family. I remember having gone back to school after a long time. And our favourite teacher Evelyn was so happy to see us and even we were all too excited. We had so much to talk about. I think you realize how much a teacher cares for you when you meet her after leaving the school or college and especially when you are meeting after a long time. They should be loved and respected. They don’t expect anything from you other than a word of remembrance. And that was the case here, meeting here meeting Evelyn teacher.

Sometimes meeting your old-teacher is not always pleasant. Sometimes they feel disappointed in you. They probably expected you to land up in a top notch college, but you couldn’t, for various reasons. Now they feel that your friend who is going to IIT is more worthy of her time and words than you are. But that was not the case with our beloved teacher who didn’t mind about our present profession. She was only totally happy and overjoyed to see us, when we visited her house named “Lourdes View” on D’silva Lane, Falnir Road, Mangaluru. She was in all smiles, and she could remember our names. It was indeed a joy when a bunch of us from St Aloysius School met and interacted with our favourite after decades. Mrs Evelyn D’silva, is stepping into her 96th year, with her birthday coming up in February next year.

For many of us, Evelyn Teacher played an important role in our lives. She was fun, funny, carefree, smart, and magical. She was the best teacher that we ever had and we owe her a lot, for all her love, and care, apart from her superb teaching. She looked just the same, even in her golden ripe age. Like they say “Age is just a Number”- and she was perfect and active at her age of 96. During our school days, more than a teacher, she was our guide, philosopher and our Mother as well. She used to scold us when we did not study, but then she also encouraged us a lot. It was a moment of pride when she recognized most of us after so many years- and that’s something great, and we were all proud of it, after spending some precious Sunday time with her in the morning. It surely felt great and nostalgic!

She was my class teacher in class 3/4 and had always been my favourite teacher ,not only by me she was loved by many students. Once I passed out of higher primary school, I didn’t get the chance to meet her .But gladly a couple of years ago during the 100th birthday celebration of her sister Louisa, the first thing I saw was my favourite teacher. I was wondering if she would remember me ? But surprisingly she recognized me perfectly and said ,”You have grown up so much ! Proud to see you as a prefect of St Aloysius school”.

Evelyn teacher, seen with her sister Louisa on her 100th Birthday celebration on 6 July 2017

“You’re still a beautiful woman at this age” we complimented Teacher Evelyn and we started chatting with each other and we found out that she was healthy and doing well. She was proud of our achievements in life, and it was an amazing feeling to know that we made our teacher proud, especially one that had a significant role in our lives. Yes, it was really a great pleasurable situation to meet my ex-teacher, and the only feeling that came to my mind is to remember my old times in class with this particular teacher,and it looked great to see her, after many years. A teacher to a person would remain his/her teacher throughout his/her lifetime.

Oh! It was a great experience when I met my ex teacher after over four decades. First she did not recognize me because there were many changes in my look, but after a few minutes she recognized me, after I introduced myself. She was surprised to find that her ex-student, who was mostly found with incomplete homework, did well in a US company working in the Chemistry field, as a lab Tech/Quality Control Head.. A teacher never expects anything from a student other than his/her coming up in life as a good person to be worthy of name and fame. Like a good harvest to a farmer, like a good selling product to a manufacturer, a teacher is happy when her student earns fame in the society. And that was the character of Evelyn teacher.

To know a little bit of her bio-data, Evelyn teacher is one of six children of her (late) Dominic D’silva, who was a Writer in a Coffee Estate, and Mrs (Late) Clotida D’silva. Evelyn’s elder Sister Louisa D’silva passed away two years ago at the age of 101, and Team Mangalorean had covered her 100th Birthday celebration in Mangalorean.com. Evelyn is the proud mother of seven children namely- Canute, Godfrey, Mrs Anitha, Mrs Lourdes, Ivan, Reynold, and Mrs Lyla. She still lives in her father’s ancestral home which is over 100 years old, along with her son Reynold and daughter, Anitha. When we had gone to her house to celebrate the Belated ‘Teachers Day’, Canute, Godfrey, Reynold and Godfrey’s wife joined in the celebration. And it was a nice celebration, where a cake sponsored by Aloysian Dr Anand Pereira was cut; Terrence gifted her a nice hamper of clothing; Madhukar Rao with a fruit basket, and the rest of us offered her flower bouquets.

In photo : Standing in First row Evelyn D’silva is seen fourth from Left

No doubt that when we met our ex teacher, the body and mind automatically moved into a respect mode. The eyes shone, and the face blushed in respect and gratitude. If we were some exceptional students, the teacher would have naturally remembered us. Otherwise we would have to introduce ourselves thoroughly and then she would recollect. But Evelyn remembered us all, and that was a BIG surprise. Just as a student is excited to see his/her ex-teacher, similarly, a teacher also becomes too emotional to see his/her old students remembering them with so much high esteem. Another feeling of pride comes by knowing how good they are doing in their life. Some of the past students could have reached a very high post and this makes a teacher all the more proud. A teacher only wants and deserves some respect from his/her students and when he/she gets it, there remains no other desire. And Teacher Evelyn falls into this category.

Whatever we achieve in our life, it is because of our teacher’s hard work and support. They only changed us and made us capable of doing something. Because of the knowledge we received from them, we get name and fame in our life. So they have equal share in our achievements. We should respect them, whenever we meet. We must talk with them and ask about their life. At the time of need we should come forward to support them. I think this is the best way to give respect to our ex-teachers. And that exactly was in our mind and we did that when we met her.

Here is brief excerpt during my interaction with Evelyn Teacher :

Q : What made you take up teaching?

There’s no job more important than teaching the future leaders of our world the information they need to know, but more importantly, showing them their worth, their potential, and their ability to form their own opinions by thinking critically and observing the world around them. I loved my entire years of teaching and I cherish it even today

Q : What made you a good fit for St Aloysius School?

I was inspired by the school’s reputation for educational excellence and for encouraging creativity through its renowned programmes. I was extremely motivated to introduce my teaching strategies, and I felt confident that I could help students improve their marks and opportunities for success.

Q : What characteristics do students want their teachers to possess?

I believe that students want their teachers to be dedicated and approachable, and they can tell when a teacher doesn’t possess these qualities. If students know you’re working hard and want to support them as they learn, they’re more likely to succeed. For this reason, I was always keeping an open-door policy at all times and strive to build rapport with each student.

Q : How does a teacher’s personality affect their success?

Teachers need to have flexibility, compassion, self-discipline, drive and patience to reach their students. Teachers also need to make sure students understand the subjects on which they’ll answer exams. Teachers must be able to alter their styles so that every one of their students can learn effectively.

Q : What role does discipline play in teaching and what is your approach?

I believe that a teacher can’t be effective without the right disciplinary approach. I prefered to explain what’s expected of my students, so they’re set up for success. Without discipline, there won’t be respect, and keeping students accountable may be difficult. I have found that a rewards system is the best method for avoiding bad behavior.

Q : How did you incorporate parents/guardians into students’ education?

A child’s education depends on the support of his or her parents. I believe that engaging with parents and making sure that they have an active role in their child’s success is vital. I always kept in touch with parents, where they could ask any questions they have about how their child is performing. I also provided updates about what my students have learned and accomplished.

Q : Tell me about your teaching philosophy.

My teaching philosophy was to make my lesson plans relatable. As a teacher, my goal was to help students empathize with characters. I was always approachable and helped students when they didn’t follow the subjects.

Q : How would your past students describe you?

My past students would describe me as encouraging, creative and inspiring. I love planning fun activities for my classroom and involving other classrooms as well. It was great to see all the students work together, have fun and learn. Teaching was my passion and sharing knowledge was my motto, and that is what many of my students liked me for.

ALSO READ THE FOLLOWING ARTICLES :

Ex-Milagres ‘Ghagro Teacher’ Louisa D’Silva a Proud Centenarian

‘Classmates’ of 1975 Batch of St Aloysius High School Turned ‘Glassmates’ at the Reunion Bash

Like this: Like Loading...