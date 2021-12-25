Mega Christmas Star made of Paddy Husk & Wooden Pieces is ‘STAR ATTRACTION’ at Shirthady Church

Mega Christmas made of Paddy Husk & Wooden Pieces is ‘STAR ATTRACTION’ at Mount Carmel Church-Shirthady

Shirthadi/Mangaluru: A MEGA Christmas star prepared using paddy husk and wooden pieces by Life Seva Centre members at Shirthadi is on display at Mount Carmel Church in Shirthady from December 22 to January 5. The star has been hung on a badam tree in front of Mount Carmel Church, Shirtady, for public viewing.

Members of Life Seva Center, namely-Joel Sequeira, Yatishi Kulal and Naveen Shetty, have together been creating the Christmas stars every year for the last eight years. In the ninth year of the series of Christmas Stars, this team has created the star by using environment-friendly materials. Last year, a star had created awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic. To create awareness of eco-friendly products and to encourage people to go for eco-friendly products, the star is made from 20 kg of paddy flowers and 20 kg of wooden sticks..

The star is 12 feet high and 12 feet wide, with an attractive crib with a roof of dry hay created at the centre, and with unique lighting.The star which spreads the message of harmonious coexistence provides a breathtaking view with beautiful lights at night. It took eight days to complete the work on the star. While Harish Acharya did wood carving work, Cyprian D’Souza and Abhilash Karkala also were involved with the creation of this star.

The centre of the star has a small crib recreating the story of the birth of Jesus Christ using wooden sticks and paddy straw. The parish priest of Mount Carmel Church Fr Herald Mascarenhas said that the youth have become guiding stars by creating such a unique and beautiful Christmas Star. Life Seva’s Prasanna Joyal said that the star spreads a message on peace and harmony in the society and the message should be reached to all, while there is too much tension and disharmony happening now and then.

Yathish Kulal, yet another member of the organization said that harmony among religions is the need of the hour. “I have been engaged in preparing the star for many years, and I feel proud in creating this unique star which has received applause from all quarters” added Kulal. Another member, Naveen Shetty said, “along with conservation of nature, there is a need to go back to the tradition, which is highlighted through this star”. Kudos to the entire team behind the creation of this star which is making news all over.