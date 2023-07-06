Mega House Compound Wall Collapses Burying a Motorcycle near Unity Hospital- No Injuries

Mangaluru: Monsoon has arrived in the coastal city, unleashing its destructive might upon the city and adjoining areas. In a recent occurrence, a house compound wall in the Vas Lane vicinity succumbed to the relentless monsoon rains, resulting in its collapse onto a motorcycle, however, no injuries were reported in this incident. The continuous rains haunting the City for the last 48 hours have left many streets flooding, trees uprooting, landslides, wall collapsing etc- and here is an incident where a nearly 20-ft wall compound of a house located on Vas Lane near Unity Hospital came crashing down, burying a motorcycle parked in that residential lane of Pais Compound off Vas Lane in the City. Luckily no one was around during that incident and thus there were no casualties.

The lane where the wall collapsed led to many residents and they had no access to their property the whole day until the rubble was cleared. A nursing student staying in a PG hostel in that lane speaking to Team Managlorean said, ” We were quite lucky to reach our PG premises five minutes after the wall collapsed, if not we could have been buried under the rubble. Only a motorbike which was parked got trapped and was damaged. The wall was in bad shape before it collapsed and many times we were worried it could give way anytime. And due to continuous heavy rains, we are seeing the results”.

If you go around the city there are quite a few compound halls which may collapse anytime due to no proper foundation or other factors, and no one is bothered to take any preventive measures, but wait till the walls come crashing down. Many of such old compound walls in the city get hit by heavy downpours of rain, thereby making their foundation weak and resulting in collapsing. But luckily in this incident, no pedestrians or vehicles were passing by when the wall collapsed, if not there could have been vehicle damages or human injuries or fatalities.

We could see many more wall collapses during this monsoon season, due to negligence/maintenance of such decades-old walls. Sounds scary but everyone is least bothered about the safety of motorists and pedestrians. Few residents in that area are blaming the house owner for negligence in maintaining the compound wall.

