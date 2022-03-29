Mega Protest by Trade Unions Against Centre’s Anti-Worker, Anti-Farmer, Anti-People & Anti-National Policies

Mangaluru: A joint forum of central trade unions, supported by the All India Bank Employees Association, had called for a nationwide strike on March 28 (Monday) and 29 (Tuesday) against the Central government’s policies affecting workers, farmers, and people in general. The decision comes following a meeting on March 22 where the trade unions said that they would protest against the Centre’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies”. The bank unions participated to protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

A statement by the trade unions said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have also joined the strike. The unions in the railways and defence sector had also made mass mobilization in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots. Workers from various other sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance had participated in the strike. A massive protest opposing the alleged anti labour policies of the union government in response to two-day nationwide strike that was called by the labour unions. was organized in Mangaluru, where the protesters in large numbers marched from Dr Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi circle) till the Clock Tower, where the leaders addressed the massive crowd on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

The Dakshina Kannada Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) along with Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) along with other like-minded organisations took part in the protest against the union government policies affecting workers, farmers and public. Addressing the protesters, Sunil Kumar Bajal, General Secretary of CITU said, “The privatisation policies of the Narendra Modi-led union government have affected the labour class. The anti-labour policies of the union government has made the life of the labour class very miserable. The union government is treating labours like slaves”.

He further said “The prices of essential commodities, petrol, diesel and cooking gas are skyrocketing. This country is not made of the corporates but it belongs to the labour classes. We will not allow you to sell this country. The union government is exploiting the unorganised labour class. The government is not even paying minimum wages to Anganwadi and ASHA workers. Contract labourers are being made to work for Rs 9000 per month without providing any security. All government sectors are being handed over to the corporates through privatisation.”

Seetharam Berinja of AITUC speaking on the occasion said “Union finance minister called the budget of this financial year as Amritha Kaala Budget. But the grant of all projects is reduced considerably. In UNESCO, the country said that it will ban beedi and tobacco products. Thousands of labourers employed in the beedi industry will lose their livelihood. Government has not thought of an alternative solution for their plight. They are not paying proper remuneration to Asha workers also. Instead of discussing labour issues, the government is busy making propaganda on communal matters. They are taking the country towards insolvency.”

“The construction labourers’ law is quashed and four new amendments have been made. A decision has been taken to form a board for 50 crore unorganized labourers. But instead of one board, separate welfare boards have to be formed. Government gave the opportunity to only one company to manufacture Covid vaccination to be supplied throughout the country. The contract was given to people who were close to PM Modi. The union government is also increasing the prices of fuel and other commodities cashing on the Ukraine-Russia war.” added Berinja.

Bank Union leaders also spoke on the occasion. As per the statement issued in the circular by the Unions, they have several demands including reduction of excise duty on petroleum products, transfer of Rs 7,500 monthly to those families who don’t come under taxation, 10 kg free cereals to every person and so on. The protestors also demanded that the government should withdraw four labour laws that are in favour of the corporates and protect the interest of labourers.

The protesters also want the government to withdraw amendments made to the agriculture bill and electricity amendment bill, and that it should provide universal social security to the unorganised labour class. The Union wants the government to provide minimum wages and social security to ASHA, Anganwadi, mid-day meal and other labour class workers.

The protesters also demanded a minimum salary of Rs 21, 000 as minimum salary for labourers. They also opposed privatization of public enterprises and demanded formation of welfare boards for auto rickshaw and other transport drivers, fishermen and others who work with the fisheries industry. Privatization of banks and insurance companies also should be stopped.