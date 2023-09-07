Meghalaya CM calls on KCR in Hyderabad

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday called on his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao here.

Sangma met KCR, as the Telangana Chief Minister is popularly known, at the latter’s official residence Pragathi Bhavan.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) described the meeting as a courtesy call by the Meghalaya CM.

KCR accorded cordial welcome to Sangma whom he hosted for high tea while holding informal talks.

KCR also felicitated the Meghalaya CM with a shawl and a memento.

Telangana ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Madhusudana Chari, MLA Rohit Reddy, Planning Commission Vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar. former Union minister Venugopala Chari, BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan, K. Vamsidhar Rao and others were also present on the occasion.

