Meghalaya: Drama over government formation continues

Shillong: Even as NPP leader Conrad Sangma staked claim to form the government in Meghalaya, a drama continued in the hill state on Saturday as well.

Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) won 26 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that bagged two seats extended its support to the NPP on the day of announcement of the result.

Two Independents and two MLAs of Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) also lent their support to the NPP.

However, the HSPDP, in a letter shot to the Meghalaya Governor, claimed it had not authorised the party MLAs to support the NPP in the government formation.

HSPDP president K.P. Pangniang and secretary Panborlang Ryntathiang stated in the letter: “HSPDP did not authorise the two MLAs — Methodius Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri to lend support to the formation of the government as we have seen through press/media report.”

A copy of the letter was also sent to Conrad Sangma. The NPP is yet to react or respond to the matter.

When IANS approached the party spokesperson, he said: “The MLAs have already supported us. We have the numbers to form the government.”

In the 60-member assembly house in Meghalaya, the support of 31 MLAs is required to form the government.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prestone Tynsong, former deputy chief minister of Meghalaya and leader of the NPP, spoke about the recent arson attacks on the residences of the elected representatives.

Tynsong expressed his “deep concern” over the illegal pursuits of the outlaws attempting to undermine the state’s law and order.

On the other hand, two groups in Meghalaya — Hynniewtrep Youth Council and Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation, staged a demonstration on Saturday against the two HSPDP MLAs for supporting the NPP in the government formation.

Also, the two organisations have given a deadline of March 7 for the MLAs to withdraw support from the NPP.

The two HSPDP MLAs who chose not to assist the regional parties in creating a government without the NPP were denounced during a conference held in Motphran by the HYC.

