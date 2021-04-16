Spread the love



















Mehbooba backs SPO, says even women aren’t spared in ‘Naya Kashmir’

Srinagar: Speaking in support of a woman SPO (special police officer), whose services were terminated for allegedly glorifying terrorism, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday that the officer has been slapped with UAPA for raising legitimate questions.

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested and terminated the services of a lady SPO for allegedly glorifying terrorism.

“Saima Akhter from Kulgam has been slapped with UAPA for raising legitimate questions about searching her home repeatedly without any reasons,” Mufti tweeted.

“Saima’s ailing mother understandably exacerbated her worries. When it comes to cruelty, even women aren’t spared in Naya Kashmir,” she added.

The police had earlier said that the lady SPO was arrested from Kulgam district and her services were terminated for glorifying terrorism and obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duty.

“On April 14, acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists at Karewa Mohallah in Frisal village, a search operation was launched by the security forces in the area. During the search operation, the search party was obstructed by a lady identified as Saima Akther, the daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah, a resident of Frisal,” the police said.

“The lady resisted the search party and turned violent, uttering statements glorifying violent actions of terrorists. She captured a video through her personal phone and uploaded it on social media platforms for dissemination with the intent of disrupting the search operation,” the police added.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the police arrested the woman and subsequently terminated her from service.