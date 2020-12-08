Spread the love



















Mehbooba Mufti alleges being detained at her residence



Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that she was detained at her residence on the Gupkar road in Srinagar.

Mufti said she wanted to meet with the families evicted from Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, but was stopped by the police and security forces deployed outside her residence.

She wrote on Twitter that the government of India was using illegal detention as a method to muzzle the opposition.

“Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition,” Mufti tweeted.

“I have been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes.

“Government of India wants to continue inflicting oppression and zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked,” she further tweeted.