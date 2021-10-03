Spread the love



















Mehbooba welcomes decision to start ‘Beat the Retreat’ in Jammu



Jammu: Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday welcomed the decision to start ‘Beat the Retreat’ on the Suchetgarh Octroi post at the International Border (IB) in Jammu.

“Welcome GOIs decision to start ‘Beat the Retreat’ ceremony at Suchetgarh. Will certainly give a flip to tourism & hope its taken further by using it as a trade & travel route between Suchetgarh & Sialkot. Such CBMs improve cross border ties & benefit both sides economically too,” Mufti tweeted.

On Saturday, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Retreat Ceremony at Octroi Post, Suchetgarh on the India-Pak International Border. The event was witnessed by hundreds of tourists and local residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt. Governor observed that the ceremony on the lines of Amritsar’s Wagah Border reflects the great legacy and valour of Border Security Force, India’s first line of defence.

