Mehfil-ICC Classical Musical Night

Qatar: As part of Qatar National Day, Indian Cultural Centre organized a musical journey Mehfil, with Bollywood classics led by the ICC youth wing.

Sachin Dinkar Shankpal, First Secretary Culture & Education, Embassy of India, formally inaugurated the event where ICC President PN BabuRajan welcomed and addressed the gathering and ICC Youth Wing executive committee representative Mr Niyas Kaipengal proposed a vote of thanks.

Vinod Nair, along with Ms Elizabeth steered and anchored the Musical program with excellent narration. Mehfil team led by Hidayath and the Live orchestra was a treat to watch and listen to. All the singers enthralled the audience with Bollywood classics in ICC Ashoka hall. The hall looked like a dance floor with many on their feet on the splendid performance by singers. ICC YW and the audience congregated near the stage with singers in making the event more vibrant. The buzz of energy and excitement in the hall continued throughout the evening. This was the first Live musical concert with all musicians on the stage after a long time.