Mekedatu project: Congress tells K’taka CM not to ‘beg’ before TN



Mangaluru: In a significant development, the opposition Congress in Karnataka announced that it would support the ruling BJP over the speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project for providing drinking water to Bengaluru.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa not to “beg” before Tamil Nadu on the Mekedatu project.

“It is not a matter of honour for the state of Karnataka to attend the meetings to find solutions. All parties are one when it comes to the issue of their state in Tamil Nadu. Likewise, we also stand with the ruling party. Let CM Yediyurappa call for tender and start the work of the project,” he said.

“There should not be any delay as the project is implemented on our soil, with our money and well within our share of water. Various judgements by the Supreme Court mention that there is no need to get permission for such projects,” he maintained.

“We do not want the share of water earmarked for Tamil Nadu. But, we should take our share of water without hesitation. BJP is in the power at the Centre and CM Yediyurappa should resolve this issue by coordinating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shivakumar pointed out.

He maintained that the project should be started immediately as there is no use telling Tamil Nadu leaders that their interests will not be harmed as they are in denial mode. The drinking water should reach Bengaluru in three years, he stated.

