MELAP and Yenepoya Hold four-day Onsite Training Programme for Laboratory Consultants

Mangaluru: The Department of Pathology, Yenepoya Medical College (YMC), Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in collaboration with Medical Education and Learning Point (MELAP) will be organising a four-day Onsite Training Programme for Laboratory Consultants on Laboratory Management Systems and Internal Audit as per ISO 15189:2022 at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangaluru, from the 2nd to the 5th of August 2023.

The workshop will be headed by Dr Neeraj Jain, President and Course Coordinator, MELAP, New Delhi and coordinated by Dr Prema Saldanha, Professor & Head, Pathology, YMC, and Dr Indira S Puthran, Professor of Pathology and Chief of Blood Centre, YMC.

The Training programme will include a Quality System, Accreditation Criteria and Interpretations, and Principles and Conduct of Audit. Over 50 participants are expected to attend the Training Programme.

Like this: Like Loading...