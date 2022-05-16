Melbet India – One of the Best Betting Company in India

From this article, you will learn everything about the betting company Melbet. We tried to give you the most up-to-date information about bonuses, the registration process, sports betting, and the casino of this bookmaker.

Melbet India Overview

Melbet India is a betting company that started its activity in 2012. And already for 10 years of work, she has achieved high results, as well as a large number of clients. At the same time, to this day, all new and new players find profitable offers from this bookmaker.

New customers are attracted by the reliability and safety, which is confirmed by the Curacao license. The Melbet cricket company itself belongs to the international company Turkia Ltd, registered in Cyprus and having a good reputation in the market.

Official Site: Design and Navigation

If you go to the official website of Melbet India, you will immediately notice the corporate colors: orange, black and white. Indeed, the site is locally executed in these shades. It doesn’t feel like the page is overloaded.

As on most bookmaker sites, the main menu is located at the top of the horizontal menu. At Melbet you will find the following sections:

Promotions;

Sports;

live bets;

eSports;

Fast games;

Casino;

Bonuses;

Results.

If you click on one of the buttons, you will be taken to the section of the same name. In addition, at the top right are the buttons “Login” (to enter the Melbet account) and “Register” (for quick registration of a new account).

The main part of the screen is conditionally divided into three blocks. On the left side of the screen are the sports that are presented on the site. There is also a “Favorites” section where you can add your favourite sports.

In the middle of the screen is a table with the most popular events that take place in live mode. Here you can immediately see the odds and place bets.

And on the right, your coupon will be located. You only need to select the sport, event, and outcome. Then select the type of bet and enter the amount.

Registration Instructions

To start using all the functions of the Melbet betting company, you need to go through a simple registration process. Registration is a very important step because it helps the company prevent fraud.

For you not to have any problems with registration on the official Melbet website, we have prepared detailed instructions for you:

Go to the official Melbet website. In the upper right corner, click the “Register” button. On the page that appears, you will see a form that you need to fill in with your data. Create a password. Be sure to remember it. Then click “Register”. A confirmation email will be sent to the email address you provided. That’s all, now you have an account in Melbet!

For you to be able to deposit funds and withdraw them, you must also go through the identification process. To do this, in your Melbet account, you will need to upload a photo of documents confirming your identity. It can be a passport, ID card, and so on.

Sports Betting

First of all, Melbet is focused specifically on sports events. On the official Melbet website, you can find about 40 sports. There are, as everyone knows – football, tennis, basketball, etc., as well as more specific sports – cricket, kabaddi, horse racing, etc. In any case, everyone will find something for themselves.

The types of rates are standard but at the same time the most diverse. In individual sports such as golf, cycling, athletics, and skiing, in addition to bets on winning, there are always bets on the winner in a competition between two athletes.

For online betting, on most sporting events, there are more than 30 markets to choose from, including the number of corners, yellow cards, free throws, etc. The marginality of live bets reaches 6-7%.

Melbet Casino Games

To access the Melbet India casino section, go to the main menu on the betting company’s home page and select the appropriate category. The gaming area is designed in the same way as the main portal.

Large banners with current deals and bonuses are put at the top of the Casino category’s start page. Customers love the best slots and gambling machines, so they’re brought here as well.

Slots



More than 80 suppliers are represented in the slot game room. Among the most reputable suppliers:

Pariplay;

Mancala;

Endorphina;

Amatic;

Betsoft, etc.

If you enjoyed any of the games, you may save them to your “Favorites” list.

Melbet Bonuses

If you are in doubt about whether to register with the Melbet betting company, then we want to tell you more about the welcome bonus, which will attract your attention. When registering, each player has the opportunity to choose a betting bonus, a gambling bonus, or refuse a welcome bonus.

Each incentive comes with fantastic terms, therefore we suggest you not pass up such an opportunity. The sports offer is a 100% match up to INR 8,000, the casino bonus is a 100% match up to INR 140,000 Plus 290 spins, or you may place an INR 800 wager and get INR 2,500 in free bets.

We urge that you acquaint yourself with the following regulations before taking advantage of any of the perks offered: The bonus will be promptly awarded to your account when you make your first deposit and provide your account details (including identity), and you must spend the bonus within 30 days of opening an account.

In addition, the bonus must be rolled over by more than 5x in express bets where each express must contain 3 events or more and at least 3 events in the express must have odds of 1.40 or higher.