Spread the love



















Melron Mendonca of Attur Elected President of YCS Udupi Diocese

Udupi: The Election for the Diocesan Executive Council of Young Catholic Students (YCS) Movement, Udupi Diocese for the year 2021-22 was held on 4th July 2021 at 03.00 pm through the online platform. Animators along with the presidents of all the units were present for the online elections.

President – Melron Mendonca, Attur

Fr Chetan Machado, National chaplain of YCS/YSM, Fr Edwin D’Souza the Diocesan chaplain and Derick Mascharenhas the youth commission programme coordinator were present.

Melwyn Castelino the diocesan animator welcomed everyone followed by the keynote address by Fr Chetan Machado.

Secretary – Viola Rosario, Ajekar

Deril D’Sa read the nominations filed for various posts. Since there was not more than one contender for any post, the office bearers were unanimously elected.

The office-bearers of the Diocesan Executive Council of YCS Udupi Diocese for the Year 2021-22 are as follows:

President – Melron Mendonca, Attur

Vice president – Alwin Rodriguez, Byndoor

Secretary – Viola Rosario, Ajekar

Media Secretary – Joshitha Vaz, Belman

Treasurer – Rishon Barnes, Barkur

Auditor – Avith Mathias, Kuntalnagar

After the announcement of portfolios the Diocesan Chaplain Fr Edwin D’Souza administered the oath-taking ceremony. He congratulated the new council and wished them all success in executing the responsibilities of their office creatively amidst the pandemic situation.

The new council Secretary Viola Rosario thanked everyone for their participation in the online meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...