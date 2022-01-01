Men barged into my house, harassed me: Wife of Pakistan judge



New Delhi: The wife of Pakistan Supreme Court senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa said in a letter written to Pak federal and Sindh governments that some people entered her house on December 29, harassed her and hurled threats at her, The News reported.

Serena Isa stated that she was looking after the white-wash process at her Defence residence in Karachi along with her daughter when two unidentified persons entered their house, harassed her, hurled threats and sought personal and family information from her.

She said that after some time, two more such persons came there and threatened them. After they left the place, two more persons entered her residence, and asked various questions in a threatening tone.

She said all those people said they were government department’s personnel. In her three-page letter, she demanded the government hold an inquiry into the incident, the report said.