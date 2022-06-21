Mental peace comes only through Yoga: Himachal CM



Shimla: Amid the cloudy skies, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and his cabinet colleagues along with hundreds of schoolchildren, residents and tourists practiced Yoga at the historic Ridge ground here on Tuesday.

In a message, he said the achievement of healthy life and mental peace comes only by doing Yoga daily. It is like conquering oneself.

There was great enthusiasm among youth, women, schoolchildren and various organisations about the event across the state.

At most of the places, participants started assembling at venues well ahead of the Yoga sessions that started at 7 a.m.