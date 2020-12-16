Meow..Meow! Saviour of Stray Cats & Dogs Rajani Shetty Rescues Cat Stuck in a Well

Meow..Meow! (Help Me..Help Me..!) Saviour of Stray Cats & Dogs Rajani Shetty Rescues Cat Stuck in a Well for two days

Mangaluru: Animal Lover and Saviour of Stray Cats and Dogs, very daring Mrs Rajani Damodar Shetty was in the news again, and this time for her efforts in trying to rescue a cat, which fell into a 50 ft well, and had remained stranded there for two days. And now, after being rescued, the lucky feline is holding on to all of her nine lives at the home of its owner. This domestic shorthair cat, missing for four days, was noticed by a neighbour of the family owning the Cat in Konchady, Mnagaluru. When Rajani was called to rescue the Cat, and as always Rajani who never says ‘No’ for such service, quickly rushed to the spot, and with the help of locals, got down using a rope and rescued the Cat from the well.

After lifting the Cat out of the well, it was in good shape but little scared since it was stuck in the well for almost two days. As they say that Cats have nine lives, this is truly an example. No one knows how the Cat might have fallen into the well. After receiving the call, Ms Rajani, along with her Husband Damodar quickly rushed to the spot and made arrangements in an attempt to rescue the Cat. Tying a rope around her waist, Rajani was slowly lowered into the 50 ft well, with the help of her Husband and few other volunteers holding the rope. Being scared while stranded in the well for nearly two days, the Cat was not too cooperative and tried to hide. But with determination, Rajani succeeded in getting hold of the Cat and lifted it to the top.

Rescuing stray animals is nothing new for Rajani- In February, Ms Rajani Shetty had got down into a dilapidated well in her efforts to rescue a stray dog fallen into it, and that was a daring act, a woman can do, all by herself- and her feat was highlighted in print and electronic media, including TV Channels. Team Mangalorean had also published an article 1 February 2020 on the same (Ref: Puppy Love! Daring Animal Lover Ms Rajani Shetty Rescues a Stray Dog Fallen into a City Well). Ms Rajani also rescues wild reptiles and stray animals, when people call her- and she is quick in reaching the spot and doing the needful. Recently she had rescued a 16 Ft python and later released it in the woods. (Ref: 16 Ft Python Caught! Not Just ‘Stray Animal Carer’, Rajani Shetty is also ‘Stray Animal Catcher’?).

No doubt it was a happy ending for this house cat to be reunited with the family. The adventurous feline is now safe at home, enjoying with her grateful family. Animals seem to find their way to the strangest places to be stuck in – but their rescuers are braving their way to get them out, as well- and Ms Rajani Shetty is one among them. Pets stuck in unusual situations isn’t uncommon – it actually happens a lot more than you would think. Animals have a tendency to manage to get to hard-to-reach situations and then stay stuck there. Especially in Mangaluru, where open wells are a lot more common than usual – animals seem to find their way down the wells and once there, manage to find no way out.

We need to applaud Ms Rajani for her daring attempts in rescuing animals, and also being an animal lover, who with her Husband manages to get these animals rescued. And when we have a person, that too a woman, in the City, we don’t need a hulk to do that job. Getting in and out of a well as quickly as possible is no joke, and indeed it isn’t a joke. Ms Rajani takes risks in order to rescue, but she manages to do it with caution. Ms Rajani is almost a Saviour in town- and people reach out to her constantly for her to rescue animals. This is not the first time in recent times that an animal has fallen into a well and needed rescuing.

Narrating about her rescue operations in the past, she is grateful to her Husband and her children, who support her in her mission. While doing rescue operations, Ms Rajani says “This is why the team on top is perhaps equally important. We need strong people on top, who make sure the rope isn’t slipping, have the energy to pull both the rescuer and the animal out and make sure if anything is needed they can provide it. I have always been lucky to have good volunteers along with my Husband, during my animal rescue efforts”. And apart from all these animal rescue efforts, Ms Rajani feeds over 400 plus stray dogs, day and night, by going around in the scooter with her Husband. And especially during the lockdown, many stray animals went starving- and Ms Rajani came to their rescue.

At present, she has over 18 dogs, 15 cats and a few birds at her residence she is taking care of. The street dogs which are at her home were rescued after they were injured, helpless or handicapped.

Ms Rajani Shetty and her Family Always Ready to Help the Stray Animals in Need

And while humans have been finding myriad ways to deal with the lockdown, stray animals have ended up becoming an unforeseen casualty of the lockdown. And when such is the present situation in Mangaluru, it would be a good gesture from Mangaloreans to feed as many strays as possible in their areas and whenever possible to help the animals survive. There should be many animal lovers in Mangaluru, and therefore, it is the need of the hour that at least you all come forward and feed these hungry four-legged if you come across. Looking at these stray dogs, they look weak, with sad faces and eyes- but they have been totally neglected by the Govt veterinary dept or by the district administration.

Just like we humans need our daily essentials, the district administration should allot times for designated workers or volunteers to provide food and water to strays since it is also an “essential service”. They should also run awareness campaigns for the public to adopt feeding street animals. Law enforcement agencies may also be directed to see that animals do not suffer due to hunger. But unfortunately, it seems like it has not been done. And when such is the case, Ms Rajani Shetty has stepped in and has been feeding hundreds of strays over a decade- and still continues to do so.

Her efforts in feeding the strays and also rescuing animals have earned BIG respect and applaud from the citizens of Mangaluru, including her BIG fan MLA Vedavyas Kamath, who has promised her 200 kg of rice every month to feed the strays- and he always calls her and compliments, whenever she does good work. Yes, Ms Rajani Damaodar Shetty, aged 40, is a TRUE Animal Lover, who finds the company of dogs much more endearing and comforting than the company of fellow human beings. Taking care of these furry friends isn’t new to her, since she has been a Good Samaritan to stray animals for over a decade.

Yes, when many animal cruelty cases are being reported, this woman stands out as a stark contrast. Despite the lack of support, Ms Rajani with her own money, spends on these canines, for their food, medicines and care. She is alone in her battle to rescue these dogs, who are otherwise ignored and left to fend for themselves. She does not have many helping hands in her endeavour; her neighbours constantly harass her because of this initiative and the only other people who help her out in her efforts, is her beloved Husband, and her three children.

Speaking about the work she does, Ms Rajani said, “Just like us, human beings these animals also have lives, and they also need to live as we do. When they need someone to love and pet them, we should help out. I feel happy when I save animals, including snakes and other reptiles that are on the verge of dying, I gave them a new lease of life. Till I am alive, nothing will happen to these stray ones, and I won’t let” she said with the proud air of a matriarch. Even her daughter Swetha says that she feels proud of what her Mother does for stray animals, and someday she too may be like her Mother- a Good Saviour to these neglected animals.

If anyone of our readers would like to help financially or with pet products, and the present expenses all these Animal Lovers are bearing in feeding more stray dogs, you can contact Ms Rajani Damodar Shetty at 8904563332, 8904563331 or visit her house located in “Doddahithlu”, Ballalbagh, Mangaluru.