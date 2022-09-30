Mera Bharath Mahaan! 44-year-old Bluru Biker to Tour India on a 32-year-old Bike

Mera Bharath Mahaan! 44-year-old Bengaluru Biker Sandeep N Ananthaprakash to Tour India on a 32-year-old Restored YEZDI Motorbike covering around 23,000 plus kilometers in around 63 days, made a pitstop in Mangaluru on his mission.



Mangaluru: Setting out for solo or group journeys on motorbikes, exploring the colourful coronary heart of India has been a pattern these days. In the meantime, we have a 44-year-old rider from Bengaluru who is on a mission to cover India and has set off on a dream journey, which will take 63 days and will cover nearly 23,000 Kms, and he has already commenced his journey on 27 September 2022 from Bengaluru.

This rider is Sandeep N Ananthaprakash, and he was welcomed by a few members of Yezdi Motorcycle Club, Mangaluru at Circuit House, and Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean had a nice time interacting with Sandeep, before he left for Goa. Few days ago, Kudla’s Young Solo Biker 21-year-old Amritha Joshi had visited her Alma Mater Canara Girls High School, Dongerekery, Mangaluru after Completing 23,000 Kms on her final lap of India tour to mark “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from Calicut, Kerala on 4 February 2022.

Sandeep, a veteran rider who takes immense pride in talking and understanding all about our great country, has taken the onus on his own to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence in his own way. So on 27th September, 2022, he started off on an epic journey, exploring our different cities and cultures, talking to different people and all this on his 32 year old Made-in-India motorcycle – the Yezdi Road King – one more proud product of our very own homestate – Karnataka.

While there are instances and directives to ban all old-vehicles, Sandeep will ride to show that no matter how old, these motorcycles are still the tough, rugged machines, suitable for our country – we can still think Indian and be Indians! Sandeep started from NICE Mysore Road Junction early 27 September morning to Srirangapatna – Gonikoppa, Kannur, before reaching Mangaluru, from where he proceeded to Udupi and then to Goa.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Sandeep said, “Riding is my passion and with this passion started my solo adventurous ride on a 32year old made in India motorcycle: Yezdi Road king, to cover our Country’s border with an estimated ride distance of 23,000 kilometers. I own a few Yezdi Road king motorcycles, most of the time I’m on bike during weekends into any ghats or forest area exploring places in and around Karnataka. I also take like-minded people on bikes to unexplored places”

Sandeep joined by members of Mangalore Yezdi Motorcycle Club- Birosh, Keith, Varun and Shawn

.”In the early 1960s land for manufacturing Ideal Jawa bikes was given by the then Maharaja of Mysore, Shri JC Wadeyar at Mysore and it gave employment opportunities to approximately 3500 people. The tag line for these motorcycles was “Bikes forever, bikes for value”. This factory produced many models up to 1996 till its complete shutdown. This model in which I’m riding was developed by Ideal Jawa R&D at Mysore. I have done many rides on this bike in the past 25 years covering many places in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nādu etc. Also, in the year 2017 I went to Leh, Ladakh on this bike. Besides riding, I have also learnt almost 90% of bike maintenance work and equipped myself well on this” added Sandeep.

Sandeep interacting with 91-year-old Musician F M Lobo of ‘Sangeeth Vihar’, Bejai, Mangaluru

He added “Motorcycle touring is not easy and not for every rider…. Because it is Motorcycle Touring not a weekend holiday ride …Passion , Interest, efforts, people connect, helping hands, risk …. everything counts every inch of the trip. I sole heartedly thank everyone who supported,helped, assisted , contributed funds for my ride .23,000+ kilometres on a 32 year old out of production bike is not easy , but it is not “Impossible” when you have the desire to achieve it….From the basics… I understood that I’m a nature lover. It’s a gift or my like / choice ….

.”This led to my traveling , it all started with bicycles… Just take out and pedal to some place that is surrounded with nature. Later on I realised that it’s my passion..From the bicycles to the mopeds to the bikes.. But the common thing is traveling, exploring , adopting good and looking for something more that is connected to my passion and nature .Motorcycling is the backbone that gave me a platform to stick to my passion . This year’s “Mera Bharat Mahan” ride is bundled with passion and a few tiny dreams that were pending to occupy us from childhood. So …. The journey should continue”

He further said, “Riding on this bike across our country’s border in the current year where the whole country is celebrating 75 years of Independence, Paying respect to the brave soldiers. ‘Explore, Learn, and Share is’ the motto behind this ride. Our nation is vast with diverse culture, language, lifestyle, climate and much more. Additionally, I am taking a message of “Save Vintage and Classic vehicles” and “significance of following traffic rules”. Weather forecasts, road conditions etc. are monitored closely. Friends from many motorcycle clubs across the country are also supporting me on this ride by various means”.

