Merger of Surtakal Toll with Hejamadi, Toll to be Expensive from December 1

Mangaluru: “From December 1, the Hejamadi Toll will be expensive as the Suratkal Tollgate will be merged with it. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has mentioned in its letter to the Udupi District Administration that the Suratkal Tollgate will be merged with the Hejamadi Tollgate”, said the Convener of the Suratkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata SamitiMunir Katipalla.

So far, there were no charges for KA 19 registered cars at the Suratkal tollgate. Henceforth, from December 1, those who travel between Udupi-Mangaluru on the highway will pay Rs 100 at the Hejamadi Gate.

In the letter to the Udupi District Administration, NHAI DGM and Project Director HS Lingegowda mentioned that the Suratkal Tollgate has been merged with the Hejamadi Tollgate by Navyug. The toll rates of Suratkal have been included with the Hejamadi Toll rates. To prevent any untoward incidents from taking place, law and order should be maintained. After the merger, if any problem arises, during the collection of tolls at Hejamadi, the state government should bear the loss according to the Agreement with NHAI. The Udupi District Administration should provide the necessary police protection. With effect from December 1, the Suratkal toll gate will be merged with the Hejamadi toll gate.

Speaking against the merger of the Suratkal Tollgate with Hejamadi, Muneer Katipalla said, “The Highway authority has decided to extort money by merging the Surtakal Tollgate with the Hejamadi Tollgate. The government has done injustice to the people of Tulunadu. Over the past seven years, hundreds of crores of Rupees have been collected from the Suratkal Tollgate. Our MLAs and MPs are not in favour of the people of Tulunadu but favour Navyug. The people of Tulunadu should join together to fight against the merger of Suratkal Toll Gate with the Hejamadi Gate”.