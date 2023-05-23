‘Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar’ Campaign by MCC Launched- Reduce, Reuse, & Recycle (RRR)

“This word is LiFE, which means ‘LiFEStyle For Environment’. Today, there is a need for all of us to come together and take LiFEStyle For Environment forward as a campaign. This can become a mass movement towards an environmentally conscious lifestyle.” – Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26

Mangaluru: Reuse and upcycling of common household goods have been an integral part of Indian culture. Taking a cue from this shared habit, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA)’s campaign titled – ‘Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar’ is launched to champion the RRRs of waste management- Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. Urban India is increasingly adopting the principles of making ‘Wealth’ from waste with citizens actively refurbishing old items for reuse. This is giving an impetus to the overall zero-waste ecosystem under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.

And locally here, The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has launched the ‘Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar’ campaign of the Ministry of Housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), to collect unused or used plastic items, clothes, footwear, books, newspapers and toys from the public. Recycle, refurbish, and reuse (RRR) centres have been opened at 14 places, including Surathkal, Lalbagh, Mannagudda, Valencia, Kavoor, Hampankatta, Madhavnagar, Bajal and Tannirbhavi in the MCC limits.



The initiative aims at making public places in the city free from the garbage menace. Citizens will receive eco-friendly products in exchange for their goods, as a part of the campaign. MCC commissioner K Channabasappa said that the initiative is taken up as a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 scheme. “It aims at recycling the products for a sustainable lifestyle, and thereby help in conserving nature. ‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’ is a concept to reduce the production of items that can be recycled and reused, and thereby protect the environment. Under the initiative, RRR centres will be functioning till June 5, to collect old and reusable items from the public,” he said, and appealed to the people to make use of the facility, by handing over used plastic carry bags, toys, clothes, chappals, newspapers, old books, electronic equipment and other items that can be reused.



“Through the campaign, the city corporation has prepared a reusable eco-friendly cloth banner. The fluidity of a fabric banner gives them a unique appearance when used outdoors,” the MCC tweeted. The directorate of municipal administration also launched animation videos to promote the ‘Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar’ campaign across the state.



Championing RRRs of waste management- Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle~ The 3Rs form the backbone of ‘Waste to Wealth’ and have empowered many craftsmen, recyclers, Self Help Groups, entrepreneurs, startups, etc. to recycle waste into a host of products. PM’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) further encourages individual and collective action towards the same. Mission LiFE aims to protect and preserve the environment and bring about a pro-planet behavioural change that can be instilled through individual action in day-to-day life.

This nationwide campaign aims to highlight cities to set up ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) Centres, one-stop collection centres, for citizens to contribute clothes, shoes, old books, toys and used plastic to be reused or recycled. This three-week campaign will strengthen citizens’ resolve under SBM-U 2.0 – to reduce, reuse and recycle – and will also champion Mission LiFE’s objective of taking collective action for the protection and conservation of the environment by adopting sustainable daily habits.

The RRR Centres launched nationwide will serve as a one-stop solution for citizens, institutions, commercial enterprises, etc. to deposit unused or used plastic items, clothes, shoes, footwear, books, and toys. After collection, these items will be given to different stakeholders to be refurbished for reuse or would be made into new products, thus truly taking forward the Government’s vision of a circular economy. The Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar will culminate on 5th June 2023 with the Pledge for Life, which will be undertaken by everyone on the occasion of World Environment Day as well as large-scale cleanliness drives across all cities.

Citizens can take the Pledge for LiFE on MyGov at https://pledge.mygov.in/life- movement/ .



Like this: Like Loading...