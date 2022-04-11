Meritorious Students Recognized & Rewarded ! 31 Students get Scholarship from FMCI

Meritorious Students Recognized & Rewarded ! 31 Students get Scholarship from Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI)

Mangaluru: In an impetus to create more professionals in the medical and allied health fields the Father Muller Charitable Institutions have instituted the Scholarship Programme to help socio-economically weaker students to dream big and be a part of the healthcare sector.

The health care professionals have many subjects and years of studies, added to it is the amounting financial burden on the family. With COVID many students wanting to enter the professional healthcare sector are reluctant or persuaded not to enter due to financial constraints. Seeing this as an opportunity and the yearning of students to be self-reliant and healthcare workers, FMCI instituted the programme and has helped over 50 students pursuing studies in the institution in 2021 and is continuing to do so this year too. Over 50 lakhs worth scholarships and fee concessions were given to the students of these sister colleges.

The Management Committee of FMCI headed by the Director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho committed to bringing in an action plan to help the economically poor but meritorious students into medical and allied health education had borne fruit with the first-ever scholarships. What was once a free ship or fee concession for poor students has been enhanced into scholarship with a difference “making professional of all”. The scholarships were provided to all deserving and selected students from the entire sister concerns of FMCI on 11 April 2022.

The main aims of the scholarship are: Recognize Meritorious Students; Identify socioeconomically poor deserving students (in line with the charitable nature of the institution); Help in reducing the financial burden of professional courses on the student and their guardians, and Impetus for other socio-economically poorer students to dream big and enter professional homeopathic/medical/allied health/nursing/paramedical courses.

This year 31 students were given these instituted scholarships, which were given by the Director FMCI and chief guest Mr Roy Castelino, PRO, Diocese of Mangaluru and Former President, Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC welcomed the gathering and provided a bio-sketch of the chief guest. Fr Menezes said, “Our institution has reached its pinnacle of success, through sheer hard work and commitment, and our administrators are an example of such value. The dedicated service by all the principals and leaders of all our institutions will never be forgotten. Success is our mantra. To achieve this mantra of success, our staff and teachers are strong pillars. Parents of our students are unsung heroes of all time. Their trust in this institution prompts us to go higher and higher. This scholarship programme is an initiative of our beloved director. It is his vision and encouragement that we are having the programme, and we are grateful to him”.

Chief guest Roy Castelino was elated at the fact that the institutions promoted learning among all and have tried their best even not as universities but as a charitable trust to jump-start careers. Forgetfulness is a human weakness, it hurts most when it is displayed in matters of indebtedness. Gratitude is a powerful positivity that shines on all improving relationships. These two are very important thoughtfulness that one should remember and be always generous and fruitful to each other. The country is young and this is our superpower weapon for the next 60 years, but at the same time, youth should inculcate love for the country and brethren, shun discord and disharmony. Our rich heritage, traditional values and love for all should be held on to with zealousness, for which our forefathers enshrined in the Indian Constitution. We need to emulate the coconut tree which remembers the little water it receives and produces the abundant coconuts on its head for all. (MORE ON HIS SPEECH CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW)

In his Presidential remark, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho asked the students to focus on studying better and helping others rise in education when the time comes. It’s the parents’ sacrifice that has brought their wards into professional education in our institutions. Self-centeredness and self loathing is to be shunned. The Book of Malachi says that a self-centred man is like wealth stored in bags with holes. Thus when you give generously, you give more and receive more. St Paul in his letter says that “God loves a cheerful giver”. What we have given you might be just a drop of water, but this makes a stream through which many may wade through. Being grateful is a sign of happiness and thus you too should contribute when possible to help others. Dedication, determination and discipline are the keys to making your dream come true. Be passionate and empowered professionals. Arthur Clark quotes says, “the only way to discover the limits of the possible, is to go beyond them into the impossible” thus we too have to strive to attain possibility as there is no impossibility.

What the right hand gives the left should not know; the institution just wanted to make known that there is opportunity to pursue a dream at FATHER MULLER, a place where EXCELLENCE AND QUALITY is never shy.

Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa Admin FMMCH, Fr Roshan Crasta Admin FMHMCH were present on the dias. The management committee members, Parents and students participated in the programme. The compering of the event was done by Dr Karen Castelino, from the Department of Forensic Medicine, who also proposed the vote of thanks, assisted by Dr Nicole Pereira, from the department of Pharmacology.