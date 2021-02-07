Merrill Rego Elected State General Secretary of KPYCC

Spread the love



















Merrill Rego Elected State General Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee

Mangaluru: In the recent Indian Youth Congress elections held on January 10, 11 and 12th, Merrill Rego has been elected as the General Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee.

Merrill Rego was the only winning candidate from Dakshina Kannada district and the other neighbouring districts by securing 3553 votes and is a proud moment for Dakshina Kannada District.

Merrill Rego is very active in politics and has served the District Youth Congress from the past 11 years. He was elected as the Mangalore South Constituency president for the last two terms.

During his college days, Merrill was a student leader and was very active in NSUI.

After getting elected as the State General Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, Merrill Rego visited the Bishop’s house to seek blessings from the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese.

Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha blessed Merrill Rego and wished him success in his political career.