MESCOM Fixes the Electrical Hazard at Road Work Site after Action by Team Mangalorean

Mangaluru: One thing for sure when it comes to the safety of the general public during any construction works, like road, drainage, footpath, etc, the officials and engineers of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) or Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) are least bothered- and they only take action after an accident resulting in severe injuries or death. And here is one example among the numerous safety hazards seen at the many ongoing projects taken up either by MCC or MSCL. This report is about the electrical hazard at the road construction site opposite to Kankanady Market, on the Bendore-well – Kankanady stretch of the road.

Every time a new road construction or drainage work is in progress, the concerned engineers nor contractors don’t take the responsibility to see that while digging is done to look out for buried utility cables or electrical wires. In such a process many of these cables and electrical wires are damaged or cut- and especially with damaged electrical wires, death and serious injury can occur from exposure to electrical hazards. Electric shock is the main risk. The harsh conditions on many construction sites can damage electrical equipment and cables, and reduce their lifespan. The risk of injury from electricity is strongly linked to where and how it is used.

On Friday, while two women were walking very close to an electrical pole, they came in contact with a damaged electrical wire, which was also wet due to heavy rains in the last few days- and these two women got an electric shock from this damaged power line. Luckily no harm was done to the women, except for minor electrical shock. Truly Yours of Team Mangalorean who was nearby at Crasta Bakery, Kankanady quickly rushed to the spot, and enquired with the two women if everything was okay- and they said they were fine but still in fear of the “Surprising ” shock they got.

Wasting no time, so that no other person’s experience the same situation like these two women, I called the MESCOM office located at Mallikatta, and the Junior Engineer Yogeshwarappa who answered the call was very cooperative and helpful, and he readily agreed to send linemen to the spot immediately to fix the hazard. Within ten minutes, Mescom linemen Sharath and Girish arrived at the spot, and did the inspection and found that electricity was still flowing in the damaged wires, and they blamed the JCB driver/construction workers for the damage done. Both Mescom workers fixed the damaged electrical wire with tape but insisted that MCC or MSCL take further steps in seeing that there are no other damaged power lines/some submerged in the rainwater, which could be a safety hazard to the pedestrians walking by.

Thanking these two ‘Life Savers’ of the Mallikatta-Mescom section, Team Mangalorean made a quick call to MCC and narrated about the incident, and the concerned staff at MCC said that he would look into it. Hope that MCC or MSCL officials will visit the construction site, and look for any more broken/damaged electrical wires who could be a danger for pedestrians, and also motorists who park their vehicles nearby. It should be that accidental electrocution continues to be a significant cause of death. There have been a number of electrical accidents that have been reported in Mangaluru due to negligence. Illegal buildings, official apathy and negligence of people cause maximum deaths.

Electrical shock occurs when a person touches any electrically charged object while at the same time touching another surface that can conduct the electricity to the ground. Common sources of electrical shock are bare and damaged wires, machinery and tools, and extension cords. Proper grounding and electrical safety devices can help prevent electrical shock. But when these electrical wires are damaged by careless and negligent workers, others’ lives are in jeopardy and danger.

While citizens in Mangaluru face issues with dangling cables all around, the number of deaths caused by this carelessness suggests the issue is of prime importance. Be it optical fibre cables or live electric wires, recent incidents generate fear and panic among pedestrians and others alike. Sources reveal that the health hazard of an electric current flowing through the body depends on the amount of current and the length of time for which it flows, not merely on the voltage. However, a high voltage is required to produce a high current through the body. This is due to the relatively high resistance of skin when dry, requiring a high voltage to pass through. The severity of a shock also depends on whether the path of the current includes a vital organ.

The causes of electrocution are numerous. A burgeoning population, unauthorized constructions and official apathy cause deaths or severe injuries due to electrocution. Sometimes people construct high rise buildings without taking permission from the concerned authority. Unauthorized buildings invariably land up very close to live electrical wires which render especially women and children vulnerable to electrocution. Usually, there are two issues. They are the technical as well as behavioural issues that lead to electrocution cases. Technical issues pertaining to live wires lying on the ground, improper insulation of electric wires, and transformers taking heavy load; while on the behavioural front it is mostly children and unsuspecting people who are vulnerable to getting electrocuted. It is learnt that the children get in contact with live electric wire while playing on terraces or hear electric poles. Women get close to live wire while drying clothes.

All these deaths would have been avoided if MESCOM had taken strict action on those who violated the law. Many people do not recognize electrocution hazards until it is too late. People should learn about common electrical dangers, know what safety precautions to take, and know-how to react in case of an electrical emergency. Always observe safety measures!

