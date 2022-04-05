‘Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution’- the FIRST Lifestyle Pageant Launched in Mangaluru by THE CRAEON COLLECTIVE founded by Mangalorean lass Carol Pinto

Mangaluru: For the FIRST time in Mangaluru City, “Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution”, a lifestyle pageant was launched, and the aim of the promoter The Craeon (TCC) in launching the pageant wanted to bring about change, a break in bias. The vision of this pageant focused on body wellness and self-confidence along with inclusivity and passion for progress. The Craeon Collective speaks of moments through grace. As an event management company, TCC envision and brings alive experiences curated with attention to the intricacies of detail. From personal occasions to corporate and social events TCC conceptualises, curates, and produces high-end events with the goal of high impact, and high quality as their core values.

The launching ceremony was graced by Prashanth Rao Aroor-the executive director of Avatar Hotel & Convention Centre, Mangaluru; Laxman Kunder- Owner and MD of V4 News Channel; VPS Mohan and Anu-the founders & owners of The Sathwa Spa; Maneel Srikanth Naik-Franchise partner of Get-A-Whey Ice Cream; Joshua Bangera- Managing Director of Cyborb Fitness at Avatar Hotel; Mustafa -Owner & Founder of Heaven Rose Salon; Jeevan Gatty of Designer Mantra; among others. Following the welcome address by Aaron Patrao, the coordinator of TCC, a short briefing on TCC and META 2022 was done by Ms Carol Pinto, the CEO & Founder of TCC. The brand logo of META 2022 was unveiled by Ms Ankitha Acharya-the celebrity Manager of TCC and Ms Cristina Rosline George-the Brand ambassador of META 2022.

Carol Pinto said, “Meta 2022 is here to bring to you a fusion of innovation, fitness and fashion! It is the first ever lifestyle pageant, in the city of Mangalore. It’s an opportunity to break decades of bias, and really stand true to the beauty of being yourself. Meta is designed for an evolving society. Through Meta, we are not only looking for models but Role models who can represent themselves through brands that define the community. It is meant to take space, build conversations of inclusivity and fashion beyond the superficial and eventually hold a place in all of our minds and hearts”.

“The Craeon Collective speaks of moments through grace. As an event management company, we envision and bring alive experiences curated with attention to the intricacies of detail. From personal occasions to corporate and social events we conceptualise, curate, and produce high-end events with the goal of high impact, and high quality as our core values. To begin with grooming/Walk which commences on 7 April, the grand finale will be held on 10th April at Hotel Avatar,” added Carol. The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Sanjay U V-the coordinator of TCC.

Event Dates-

1. 7th April 2022- 5:00 pm- 6:00 pm- Grooming/walk.

6:00 pm- 8:00 pm- Development session.

2. 8th April 2022- 5:00 pm- 6:00 pm- Grooming/walk.

6:00 pm- 8:00 pm- Fitness round.

3. 9th April 2022- 10:00 am- 3:00 pm- Grooming/walk.

4:00 pm- 8:00 pm- Stress interview- Q&A.

4. 10th April 2022 –The Grand Finale 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Rewards & Benefits: Cash pool of Rs. 40,000. Prizes worth up to Rs. 50,000.

ABOUT CAROL PINTO-the CEO & FOUNDER OF THE CRAEON COLLECTIVE:

Apart from being the CEO & Founder of The Craeon Collective, Carol Pinto has been the Ex Talent Manager- Metropolitan Models, Paris; Event Coordinator- Paris Fashion Week 2020; Creative Director- Vogue Women of the Year 2021; and Creative director – MonkeyMinds, India. She is the daughter of Anil and Celine D’Souza of Mangaluru, presently working and living in Oman. Carol did her schooling till Xth at Lourdes Central School, Mangaluru, then her PUC at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, after which she worked in journalism for 1 year as an apprentice before moving to France for her higher studies.

CAROL PINTO- CEO & Founder of The Craeon Collective

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Carol Pinto said, “I was always inspired by the way my granny lived and worked very hard. Just when we planned META, she passed away but instead of getting discouraged I felt motivated to go beyond and create something for a change. Growing up superficial beauty was something that I was never taught to appreciate. Looks didn’t matter, I was always made to value kindness, confidence, self-esteem and hard work. And I think that’s what made me confident in my skin and embrace my flaws as I grew up”.

“In France, I did my Bachelors in Luxury and Fashion Management and started working in retail. I was working at Five Guys in Paris, a burger joint during school days, until I got my first break into the fashion scene. A friend called and offered me My First Job in fashion which was during Paris fashion week where I worked for a New York based brand called Area as a style curator. After that, there was no looking back, and I went on to achieve more jobs in the French fashion scene. I then came back to my hometown Mangaluru after 5 years and decided to stay back in India as I needed to experience more of home,” added Carol.

She concluded by saying, “What I noticed during my time here was this Coastal and Educational Hub-Mangaluru has a lot of potential but little opportunity. Therefore to change that I decided to come up with my own agency The Craeon Collective with the help of all my team, who put in their 200% every day. This is an initiative for people to come gain experience, learn on the way and get into the market so we can build something substantial together”.