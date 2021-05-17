Spread the love



















Mexico’s Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe, India’s Adline Castelino 3rd runner up

Florida: Andrea Meza from Mexico on Monday won the title of Miss Universe 2021. Meza, a software engineer, had to compete with 73 other contestants from all over the world to become the third women from the country to win the title. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa crowned the Mexican beauty at the event held in Florida, USA

Castelino, who traces her roots to Udupi in Karnataka, was born and raised in Kuwait. She had penned down a heartfelt note on her journey through a video clip posted on social media. She had written: “If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering, flags waving high and even if I missed seeing , I felt like I was home.

“I thought of you India and what we are going through. The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon.”

During the pageant, Adline received praise for her well-rounded response in the question-answer round. She was asked: “Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?”

To this, the model responded, “Good evening universe. Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you.”

Seeing Adline’s praise-worthy performance in the prestigious beauty pageant, netizens showered love on the diva through sweet posts on social networking sites. While many of you saw her competing on the screen, do you know where she hails from or what did she do before entering the beauty pageant world? If not, take a look at some lesser-known and interesting facts about Adline Quadros Castelino below.

Lesser-known facts about Adline Quadros Castelino

Adline Quadros Castelino won Liva Miss Diva Universe 2020 and took the crown home

Born in 1998 in Kuwait city, she shifted to Mumbai at the age of 15 for studies and career better opportunities

She was born to Manglorean Catholic parents hailing from Udyavara in Udupi, Karnataka

She has reportedly done her secondary education from St Xavier’s and has graduated from Mumbai’s Wilson College of business administration

She works for a welfare organisation called Vikas Sahayog Pratishthan (VSP), which works for the well-being of the farmers and try to curb their suicidal rates

She is fluent in English, Hindi and Kannada, besides her mother tongue Konkani

Other than spreading awareness about the acceptance of the LGBT community, she also advocates conducting leadership programmes for women

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, she provided essentials like food supplies, sanitisers and face masks to a non-profit voluntary organization called Desire Society, which cares for children infected with HIV in India. And, she has also initiated fundraisers for several other foundations.

In 2018, she participated in an online pageant

She did her training for pageants through the Cocoaberry Training Academy, Mumbai. Interestingly, she was crowned as ‘Miss Cocoaberry Diva’ by the institution

Like this: Like Loading...