MHA seeks report from Punjab govt over PM security breach

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached during Punjab visit on Wednesday. Taking cognisance of the security breach, the MHA has sought a detailed report from the state government.

The MHA also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “Today morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police,” the MHA said.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. “The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister,” the MHA said.

The MHA further stated that the Prime Minister’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. “As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport,” the MHA said.

The MHA taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

Prime Minister Modi was to visit Ferozepur, Punjab to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.