MIA Bags Three Gold Award at Quality Concepts Convention in Bengaluru



Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) showcased its prowess in quality and allied areas at the 32nd chapter convention on Quality Concepts 2023 for Performance Excellence by picking up three gold awards on September 10. The Bengaluru chapter of Quality Circle Forum Of India (QCFI) organized the daylong event at T John Institute of Technology, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru under the theme “Nurture Quality Concepts for a Better Future”.

Mangaluru International Airport entered three teams for the event – Team Emerge, Team Prime and Team Swift. While Team Emerge from environment, engineering, and maintenance (E&M) and quality presented a project on ‘5S’ Implementation, Team Prime from non-aero showcased the ‘Box In Box’ concept, and Team Swift comprising staff from terminal and quality came up with project Quick Response (QR). The jury selected these three projects under the gold category.

More than 490 teams participated in the event. The event organizers invited teams to showcase achievements and innovations in various activities such as quality control, Six Sigma, Lean Quality Circle, LSC, Kaizen Display and so on. “It is heartening that the teams from different functional units at the airport combined their skill sets to devise award-winning solutions in their chosen areas, which has been recognized at the quality convention,” the spokesperson said.

