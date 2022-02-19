MIA Collectively Comes to Aid of Passenger Who Faced Medical Emergency

Mangaluru : The Mangaluru International Airport on 17th February collectively came to the aid of a 35-year-old male passenger, who suffered a panic attack on board an inbound flight from Sharjah. Various stakeholders at the airport in a coordinated effort ensured that the passenger, suffering from fever and shivering, received timely help at the medical inspection room at this #GatewayToGoodness and the incident ended on a happy note.

The entire incident ended in a little over an hour from the time that the infodesk informed the medical inspection room and the duty terminal manager about the medical emergency on board IndiGo flight 6e1418 at 6.32am. Once the flight came to a halt at 6.54 am, the passenger was rushed through immigration and customs and wheeled into the medical inspection room on the ground floor at 7.13am, where he was given first aid.

Ramesh, the paramedical staff on duty at the medical inspection room personnel kept the passenger under close observation for the next 27 minutes, monitoring his vitals. Once the passenger was stable, Ramesh informed the airport authorities concerned that he was fit to resume his onward journey. The grateful passenger, full of confidence and in a cheerful mood, left the airport on his own at 8am.

Mangaluru International Airport endeavors to prioritize the health, safety and wellbeing of the passengers. Mangaluru International Airport is committed to providing the best of service paired with utmost care of them, during an emergency of the type witnessed above, is foremost in its mind. The airport internally has proactively and stringently put in place processes that results in achieving the above results.