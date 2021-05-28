Spread the love



















MIA Customs officers Seize 262 Grams Gold Worth Rs 13.2 lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: Based on intelligence and profiling of passengers, Air Customs of Mangaluru International Airport intercepted one Siddiqua Miqdam Hussain aged 27 years who was hailing from Bhatkal and arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX 384 on 28.05.2021. On personal search and questioning, the said passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his Rectum. Gold 262 Grams of 24k purity valued Rs 13,17,860 was recovered and seized.

Air Customs team was led by Praveen Kandi IRS, Deputy Commissioner and other officers Rakesh Kumar, Superintendent, Satish Kumar, Superintendent, Sandeep, Inspector and others took active part in the interception;

