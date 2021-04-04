Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officers Seize 802 gms Gold worth Rs 38 Lakh from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru : Thwarting yet another attempt to smuggle gold, Customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport on Sunday April 4 arrested a passenger and seized gold worth Rs 37.29 lakhs.

The customs officers intercepted a passenger identified as Noushad Thrikkulath (37), a native of Kasargod, Kerala. The passenger disembarked the Air India flight IX 384 coming from Dubai from where he tried to smuggle gold by concealing the same inside his body through rectum. Gold of net weight 802 grams valued at Rs 37.29 lakh was seized.

Further investigation in accordance with the law is under progress. The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, IRS deputy commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by superintendents Rakesh, Barik and Ashish.