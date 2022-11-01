MIA Customs Officers Seize Gold worth Rs 1,46,87,410 from 6 Dubai Passengers



Mangaluru: The customs officers at Mangalore International Airport seized 2870.000gms of 24 Carat Purity Gold valued at Rs 1,46,87,410, from 22 October to 31 October 2022 from six male passengers arriving from Dubai.

The gold was smuggled through different modus operandi such as concealment in the paste/powder form mixed with solid gum inside a double layered vest (baniyan), in the waist portion of jeans pants, in shoes worn by the passengers and in Rectum.

