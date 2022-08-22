MIA Customs Officers Seize Gold Worth Rs 46 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: On 22 August 2022, Mangaluru International Airport Customs Officers seized 878 gms of gold of 24 carat purity valued at Rs 45, 83,160 from a male passenger hailing from Bantwal, who arrived at MIA from Dubai by SpiceJet flight No SG-60.

The gold was extracted from four numbers of oval shaped objects concealed with gold in powder form mixed with solid gum secreted in his body by the passenger.

