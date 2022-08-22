Spread the love
MIA Customs Officers Seize Gold Worth Rs 46 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger
Mangaluru: On 22 August 2022, Mangaluru International Airport Customs Officers seized 878 gms of gold of 24 carat purity valued at Rs 45, 83,160 from a male passenger hailing from Bantwal, who arrived at MIA from Dubai by SpiceJet flight No SG-60.
The gold was extracted from four numbers of oval shaped objects concealed with gold in powder form mixed with solid gum secreted in his body by the passenger.
Spread the love