MIA Customs Officers Seize Gold Worth Rs 55.39 Lakhs from a Dubai Passengers

Mangaluru: The Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport in the city seized gold worth Rs 55,39,810 on 5 and 6 September 2022

On September 5, Customs officers seized 897.000 grams of gold valued at Rs 45,65,730 from three passengers hailing from Kasargod. The gold in paste form was concealed in two pairs of sandals and within a double layered vest.

On September 6, officers at MIA seized 190.250 grams of gold valued at Rs 9,74,080 from a passenger hailing from Kasargod. The gold was concealed in the form of powder pasted using solid gum between two layers of paper sheets of the carton box.

Further investigation is in progress.

