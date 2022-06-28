MIA Customs Officers Seize Gold Worth Rs 60.24 Lakhs from a Dubai Passenger

Mangalore International Airport Customs Officers Seize 1163 gms of Gold worth Rs 60.24 Lakhs from a Dubai Passenger



Mangaluru: The Customs officials at the Mangalore International Airport seized 1163 grams of gold worth Rs 60,24,340 on Sunday 26 June 2022, from a male passenger, resident of Kasargod, Kerala, who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express flight.

The gold packed in four oval shaped packets in paste form mixed with solid gum was attempted to be smuggled through concealment in rectum.

An offence case has been registered and the passenger was arrested. Further investigation is undertaken by the officials.