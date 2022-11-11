MIA Customs Officers Seize Rs 2 Crore Worth of Gold from 4 Dubai Passengers

Mangaluru: The officers of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport intercepted four male passengers who arrived from Dubai on 10 November 10 and seized gold which was smuggled by them.

The officers found rhodium-coated gold strips of 24-carat purity concealed in their check-in trolley bags totalling 3.895 kg in net, valued at Rs 2,01,37,150. This includes concealment in one unclaimed trolley bag.

Further investigation is on.