MIA Customs Officers Seize Rs 25 Lakhs + Worth of Gold from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: Even after constant arrests and busts of passengers arriving from the Gulf by Mangaluru International Airport customs officers, the smuggling of gold still continues and the smugglers aka passengers get caught by the authorities at the airport. On 25 January customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport here seized Gold weighing 584 grams valued at Rs 29,14,160 lakhs from the passenger who arrived from Dubai .

The male passenger in question had arrived by an Air India Express flight. The passenger had tried to smuggle gold in the form of paste concealed in his body. The customs officials have registered a case against him, and further investigation is on.