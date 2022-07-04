MIA Customs OfficersSeize Rs 31 Lakhs Worth Gold Concealed inside Milk Packet

Mangalore International Airport (MIA) Customs Officials Seize Rs 31 Lakhs Worth Gold Concealed inside Milk Packet from a Passenger arrived from Dubai

Mangaluru: Seems like Anchor Fortified Milk Powder packets come added with 24 Carat purified gold? Not really, that was on the lighter side of vein, however, a male passenger who arrived from Dubai by flight to Mangaluru International Airport had tried to smuggle gold concealed inside an Anchor brand Milk powder packet.

As per MIA Customs officials, on 3 July 2022, the officers at MIA were successful in seizing 24 carat gold of net weight 602 gms valued at Rs 31,03,440 from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod, Kerala, who had arrived from Dubai by Air India Flight No IX 384.

The gold was concealed in a yellowish-brown coloured paste-type material in the packet of milk powder inside the brown carton box which was carried as checked-in baggage.