Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize 1.23 Kgs Gold worth Rs 57 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: The officers of Mangalore international Airport registered an offence case against a passenger by name Mr. Ismail Ahamad Kallar hailing from Kasargod who arrived from Dubai on 26.03.2021 by Spicejet flight No. SG146 for smuggling of gold in powder form mixed with solid gum concealed in his undergarments and gold in form crude chains totally weighing 1.23 Kgs in net valued Rs.57,14,940/-

The operation was led by Dr. Kapil Gade IRS, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Shrikanth K, Nagesh Kumar , Naveen who are all Superintendent rank officers.