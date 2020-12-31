Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize 1.26 Kg Gold Worth Rs 64 Lakhs from 2 Dubai Passengers

Mangaluru: Sleuts of Mangaluru International Airport Customs, have arrested two passengers, Muhammed Zahir Aneez and Wasim Marzan; who had arrived at MIA from Dubai via flight IX 1814 on 30.12.2020.

Upon interception and investigation, the duo were found to have smuggled 1.26 kgs of gold worth 64,13,400 approx by way of rectal concealment.

Commissioner of Customs, Imamuddin Ahmed, IRS and Joint Commissioner Joannes George,IRS had congratulated the officers of Mangalore Air Customs team led by Dr.Kapil Gade IRS, Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent Shrikanth.K, Superintendent Bikram Chakraborty, Inspector Praful Mittal and others; for their vigilant action in preventing the smuggling activities.