MIA Customs Officials Seize 129 gms 24 Carat Gold worth Rs 6.42 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: The customs officials at Mangaluru International airport on Saturday 29 January 2022 seized 129.500 gms (net) of 24 Carat gold in the form of a small ring-shaped circular split washer type objects coated with silver material.

These objects were concealed in steel type pushbuttons stitched to kids’ wear. The total value of gold seized is Rs 6,42,320/-