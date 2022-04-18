MIA Customs Officials Seize 199 grams of Gold Worth Rs 10 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: Officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangaluru International Airport on 18 April 2022 seized 199.000 grams (net) of 24 Carat purity Gold, valued at Rs 10,62,660/-from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod, Kerala, who arrived from Dubai on 17 April at around 2110 hours.

Gold in the form of one cylindrical rod was concealed inside the shaft of the IKON brand citrus juicer. An offence case has been registered, and officers are doing more investigation.