Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize 2. 56 Kg Gold worth over Rs 1 Crore in two Separate Cases

Mangaluru : Another seizure from the Officers of Mangalore Air customs has been executed in the early hours of 3 April 2021 wherein the team has intercepted a passenger by name Mohammed Ashif aged 28 years and hailing from Ullal region of Mangalore. The passenger has disembarked the Air India flight coming from Dubai from where he has tried to smuggle gold by concealing in a specially designed inner garment, Jeans trouser and Knee pads. Gold of net weight 1.993 kgs valued at Rs 92,27,590 was seized. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Shri. Avinash Kiran Rongali I.R.S Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Superintendents Shri. Srikanth and Satish along with Inspector Praful.

In yet another case, Officers of Mangalore Air customs have intercepted two passengers by name Abdul Salam Maniparambu and Mohammad Ashraf both hailing from Kasargod of Kerala in the intervening hours of 01 and 02.04.2021 for smuggling gold in paste form into the country. Abdul salam has disembarked the Indigo flight coming from Sharjah in the late hours of 01.04.2021 and Asraf has disembarked from Air India flight coming from Dubai from where they have tried to smuggle gold by concealing in a press buttons of Jeans shirts and gold chains concealed in Shoes worn by one of the pax. Gold of net weight 576 grams valued at Rs 26,43,840 which were seized. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Shri. Praveen Kandi I.R.S Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Superintendents Shri. Rakesh, C.M Meena and Ashish verma.