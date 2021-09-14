Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize 219 gms 24 Carat Gold Worth Rs 10 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels after the Mangaluru International Airport officials had seized Rs 5 lakhs of illegal gold from a Dubai passenger a couple of days ago, today, 14 September the MIA Customs officers of team-2 have seized gold of 24 carat purity totally weighing 219 grams in net valued at Rs.10,55,580/- from a passenger arrived at Mangaluru International Airport at about 02.05 hours by Air India Express Flight No. IX384 from Dubai by way of concealment in packing boxes of two numbers of toy kitchen sets.

The passenger is hailing from Kasaragod, his name is identified as 26-years-old Hussain Raazi Moideen Aboobaker.

