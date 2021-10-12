Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize 24 Carat Purity Gold Worth Rs 17 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport Customs Officials seized 364 gms of 24 Carat purity gold worth Rs 17,54,480/- from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod, Kerala, who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express flight No IX 384 on 12 October 2021 at around 2.02 am.

The Gold in paste form was pasted with gum inside a brown coloured thick sheet and concealed between the two layers at the bottom of the trolley bag carried by the passenger. An offence case has been registered

