Spread the love
MIA Customs Officials Seize 294 gms 24 Carat Gold Worth Rs 13 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger
Mangaluru: The officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangaluru International airport seized 293.620 gms (net) of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 13,88,823/- from a male hailing from Kasargod , Kerala, who arrived from Dubai by AI-IXE 384 on 21 September at around 1 am .
The Gold was concealed inside the two layers of black coloured cloth concealed inside the pink and maroon colored floral designed blanket. An offence case has been registered.
Spread the love