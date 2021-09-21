Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize 294 gms 24 Carat Gold Worth Rs 13 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: The officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangaluru International airport seized 293.620 gms (net) of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 13,88,823/- from a male hailing from Kasargod , Kerala, who arrived from Dubai by AI-IXE 384 on 21 September at around 1 am .

The Gold was concealed inside the two layers of black coloured cloth concealed inside the pink and maroon colored floral designed blanket. An offence case has been registered.

