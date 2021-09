Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize 310 gms of Gold Worth Rs 14.69 Lakhs from a Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport have seized 24 carat purity Gold of net weight 310 gms worth Rs 14.69 lakhs from a Dubai passenger arrived at MIA on Tuesday, 28 September.

The gold was concealed in powder form inside the trouser worn by the passenger. A offence case has been registered against the passenger.

